About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

People with ADHD Often Remain Silent About Their Diagnosis

by Adeline Dorcas on Jun 20 2024 12:55 AM

People with ADHD Often Remain Silent About Their Diagnosis
Nearly 53 percent people with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) remain silent about their diagnosis.
Almost 66 percent of young women (aged 18–34) choosing to remain silent compared to 42 percent of young men, signaling an inherent societal bias. According to the non-profit organization Understood.org, about 63 percent of adults with a learning or thinking difference wish they had been diagnosed earlier in life.

AI Shows Promise in Identifying ADHD
AI Shows Promise in Identifying ADHD
The AI method shows promise in identifying imaging biomarkers for diagnosing ADHD.
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder or ADHD is one of the most common neurodevelopmental disorders (1 Trusted Source
What is ADHD?

Go to source).

The study surveyed 2,000 adults in the US aged over 18.

ADHD in Men vs. Women

The study also found that most adults (56 percent) agreed that women with ADHD were perceived differently than men with ADHD, including three in four women with ADHD (75 percent) who feel this way.

Diet to control Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder
Diet to control Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is a neurological disorder that affects children of school going age and often subsides as the child matures.
As per Laura Key, VP of content strategy and co-leader of the women's initiative at Understood.org, women with ADHD are considerably more likely to be "undiagnosed, misdiagnosed, and misunderstood" than men.

In addition, the study found that about 58 percent of adults know that women are just as likely to have ADHD as men, yet many have misconceptions about ADHD in women.

Advertisement
Quiz on ADHD
Quiz on ADHD
Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (AD/HD, generally abbreviated as ADHD) is considered a “neurobehavioral developmental disorder”. To know what this definition means and what the causes, symptoms and treatment for ADD are; give our ADHD quiz ...
A notable 75 percent of adults were unaware that women with ADHD were less likely to be diagnosed than men, and 72 percent were unaware that they were more likely to be misdiagnosed than men.

The study also revealed that 87 percent of people were unaware of bias against women in ADHD testing tools.

Advertisement
How Does Early Vocabulary Size Impact Genetic Links to ADHD & Cognition?
How Does Early Vocabulary Size Impact Genetic Links to ADHD & Cognition?
Genetic influences on vocabulary size in ADHD undergo rapid changes in less than two years during infancy and toddlerhood.
Reference:
  1. What is ADHD? - ( https://www.understood.org/en/articles/what-is-adhd)

Source-IANS


Recommended Readings
Latest Mental Health News
View All
Advertisement