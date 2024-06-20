People with ADHD Often Remain Silent About Their Diagnosis

Nearly 53 percent people with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) remain silent about their diagnosis. Almost 66 percent of young women (aged 18–34) choosing to remain silent compared to 42 percent of young men, signaling an inherent societal bias. According to the non-profit organization Understood.org, about 63 percent of adults with a learning or thinking difference wish they had been diagnosed earlier in life.
What is ADHD?
The study surveyed 2,000 adults in the US aged over 18.
ADHD in Men vs. WomenThe study also found that most adults (56 percent) agreed that women with ADHD were perceived differently than men with ADHD, including three in four women with ADHD (75 percent) who feel this way.
As per Laura Key, VP of content strategy and co-leader of the women's initiative at Understood.org, women with ADHD are considerably more likely to be "undiagnosed, misdiagnosed, and misunderstood" than men.
In addition, the study found that about 58 percent of adults know that women are just as likely to have ADHD as men, yet many have misconceptions about ADHD in women.
The study also revealed that 87 percent of people were unaware of bias against women in ADHD testing tools.
Source-IANS