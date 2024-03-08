How Does Early Vocabulary Size Impact Genetic Links to ADHD & Cognition?

The initial stages of language development play a crucial role in forecasting children's later language, reading, and learning abilities. Furthermore, challenges in language acquisition are linked to neurodevelopmental conditions such as Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Genome-wide Analyses of Vocabulary Size in Infancy and Toddlerhood: Associations With Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder, Literacy, and Cognition-Related Traits
Go to source). Each child embarks on its own developmental path of language learning, resulting in large individual differences. “Some variation in language development can be related to variation in the genetic code stored in our cells”, says senior researcher Beate St Pourcain, lead scientist on the study.
‘In the "speaking to learn" phase, where vocabulary size is tied to cognition, a heightened genetic risk for ADHD might be correlated with diminished verbal and cognitive capabilities. #ADHD’To understand how genetics plays a role in the development of children’s word production and understanding, the team carried out a genome-wide meta-analysis study (GWAS) of infant (15-18 months) and toddler (24-38 months) vocabulary size. In early measures of vocabulary size, parents report which words their children say and/or understand from a given word list.
The team used vocabulary and genetic data from 17,298 English-, Danish- or Dutch-speaking children. The number of spoken words was available for both infants and toddlers. The number of understood words was only available for toddlers.
Later-life outcomes were mostly studied with genetic summary information from large independent consortia. These included literacy (spelling, reading, and phoneme awareness), cognition (general intelligence and number of years of education) and neurodevelopmental conditions (genetic risk of ADHD and ASD, as well as directly observed ADHD-related symptoms in some of the studied children).
The researchers identified multiple genetic factors underlying vocabulary size in infancy and toddlerhood. Consistently, genetic associations with later-life literacy, cognition and ADHD-related measures varied during development.
Both infant and toddler word production were related to literacy abilities such as spelling, but associations with general cognition were only found for toddler vocabulary scores. Toddlers have mastered some language fluency and may “speak to learn”, involving higher-level cognitive processing, while the development of verbal abiltities may start earlier.
Spoken Words, ADHD Risk, and Cognitive Development in Infancy and ToddlerhoodThe team also found that in infancy, a larger number of spoken words was genetically associated with both an increased risk for ADHD and more ADHD symptoms. However, this genetic relationship was reversed in toddlerhood: there, a smaller number of understood words was associated with more ADHD symptoms.
Did You Know?
Children usually begin expressing their first words between the ages of 10 and 15 months. By around two years old, they may generate a vocabulary of 100 to 600 words while comprehending many more.
According to St Pourcain, “Genetic influences underlying vocabulary size rapidly change across less than two years during infancy and toddlerhood. Adopting a developmental perspective, our findings provide a better understanding of early speech- and language-related aetiological processes in health and disorder.” First author Ellen Verhoef adds: “This research indicates the relevance of vocabulary size assessed during the first few years in life for future behaviour and cognition, emphasising the need for more data collection efforts during infancy and toddlerhood.”
