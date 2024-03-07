COVID-19 Impact on Eye Health: Rising Cases of Ocular Symptoms

A growing association has been observed between COVID-19 infection and individuals reporting eye issues, including symptoms such as dryness, redness, and itching, with conjunctivitis being a prevalent manifestation. This study by a team of Indian-origin researchers was published in Cureus: Journal of Medical Science (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
COVID-19 and Its Ophthalmic Manifestations: A Literature Review
Go to source).
COVID-19 Infections Trigger Ocular IssuesWhile COVID-19 has primarily been a respiratory infection, the ocular system has shown susceptibility to the SARS-CoV-2 virus with numerous symptoms reported across the globe, said the team from Kiran C. Patel College of Osteopathic Medicine Nova Southeastern University.
The team reported more serious complications such as,
- Episcleritis -- a benign, inflammatory disease that affects the clear tissue that covers the white part of your eyes and is unrelated to COVID-19 infection
- Ophthalmoparesis -- a weakness or paralysis of any of the extraocular muscles that garner movement of the eye
- Central Retinal Artery Occlusion (CRAO) -- a serious disease of the eye in which the main artery supplying the retina is blocked due to an atherosclerotic plaque.
Some COVID patients also reported suffering cranial nerve palsies, where an individual takes longer than usual to move their eyes. It can also lead to vision loss. "Quickly isolating and starting treatment can aid in stopping the spread of this novel coronavirus," said corresponding author Deepesh Khanna from the varsity's Department of Foundational Sciences.
Did You Know?
Approximately one in every ten COVID-19 patients presents with eye symptoms.
The ACE2 receptors present in eyes also "allow for easy transmission of the virus into the conjunctiva". "As the number of COVID-19 cases with ophthalmic infection continues to rise, further research must be conducted into the specific pathophysiology of ocular manifestations. Physicians should be informed on how to treat these symptoms, should they come into contact with those patients presenting with ophthalmic manifestations of COVID-19," the researchers wrote in the paper.
While there is no current cure for COVID, the study showed that Pfizer's Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir/ritonavir) medication, "may help treat Covid-19-positive patients with ophthalmic symptoms". The medication was approved by the US FDA in December 2021 for patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 who are at risk of worse outcomes. The medication can halt viral replication and reduce viral load in the body.
