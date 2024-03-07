About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

COVID-19 Impact on Eye Health: Rising Cases of Ocular Symptoms

by Hemalatha Manikandan on Mar 7 2024 1:42 PM

COVID-19 Impact on Eye Health: Rising Cases of Ocular Symptoms
A growing association has been observed between COVID-19 infection and individuals reporting eye issues, including symptoms such as dryness, redness, and itching, with conjunctivitis being a prevalent manifestation.
This study by a team of Indian-origin researchers was published in Cureus: Journal of Medical Science (1 Trusted Source
COVID-19 and Its Ophthalmic Manifestations: A Literature Review

Go to source).

COVID-19 Infections Trigger Ocular Issues

While COVID-19 has primarily been a respiratory infection, the ocular system has shown susceptibility to the SARS-CoV-2 virus with numerous symptoms reported across the globe, said the team from Kiran C. Patel College of Osteopathic Medicine Nova Southeastern University.

Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The virus obtains its name from the S protein spikes on its surface, which resemble a crown. The overall pattern of increasing coronavirus cases is shown to ...
The team reported more serious complications such as,
  • Episcleritis -- a benign, inflammatory disease that affects the clear tissue that covers the white part of your eyes and is unrelated to COVID-19 infection
  • Ophthalmoparesis -- a weakness or paralysis of any of the extraocular muscles that garner movement of the eye
  • Central Retinal Artery Occlusion (CRAO) -- a serious disease of the eye in which the main artery supplying the retina is blocked due to an atherosclerotic plaque.

Some COVID patients also reported suffering cranial nerve palsies, where an individual takes longer than usual to move their eyes. It can also lead to vision loss. "Quickly isolating and starting treatment can aid in stopping the spread of this novel coronavirus," said corresponding author Deepesh Khanna from the varsity's Department of Foundational Sciences.

Did You Know?


Approximately one in every ten COVID-19 patients presents with eye symptoms.
The study, based on a review of 233 research papers from 2020 to 2024, also revealed that some patients may present with ocular symptoms as the first indication of COVID-19 infection. This is because ACE2 receptors that are present in the eye act as entry points for the SARS-CoV-2 virus to infect cells and cause COVID-19, the team explained.

The ACE2 receptors present in eyes also "allow for easy transmission of the virus into the conjunctiva". "As the number of COVID-19 cases with ophthalmic infection continues to rise, further research must be conducted into the specific pathophysiology of ocular manifestations. Physicians should be informed on how to treat these symptoms, should they come into contact with those patients presenting with ophthalmic manifestations of COVID-19," the researchers wrote in the paper.

Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
While there is no current cure for COVID, the study showed that Pfizer's Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir/ritonavir) medication, "may help treat Covid-19-positive patients with ophthalmic symptoms". The medication was approved by the US FDA in December 2021 for patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 who are at risk of worse outcomes. The medication can halt viral replication and reduce viral load in the body.

Reference:
  1. COVID-19 and Its Ophthalmic Manifestations: A Literature Review - (https://www.cureus.com/articles/108003-covid-19-and-its-ophthalmic-manifestations-a-literature-review)

Source-IANS
About Conjunctivitis | Pink Eye
About Conjunctivitis | Pink Eye
Conjunctivitis or Pink Eye causes redness and soreness of the conjunctiva and is responsible for 1% of all emergency visits to a hospital.
Dry Eye Syndrome - Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment and Prevention
Dry Eye Syndrome - Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment and Prevention
Dry eye syndrome, also called keratoconjunctivitis sicca, is a progressive condition characterized by dry eyes due to the absence of tears. There are many causes and symptoms of dry eye. Dry eye syndrome is treatable.

Recommended Readings
Latest Coronavirus News
View All
Advertisement