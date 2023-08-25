Targeting SARS-CoV-2 Through Innovation

Highlights:
- Interest in re-purposing neutralizing antibodies for therapeutic use against related viruses has been widely promoted by SARS-CoV-2
- An innovative research has focused on modifying a SARS-CoV-1 antibody for potent SARS-CoV-2 neutralization
- This offers hope for broader antibody discovery against similar viruses
Emergence of SARS-CoV-2 has sparked interest in repurposing neutralizing antibodies for potential therapeutics against related viruses, thereby offering promising insights for broader antibody discovery (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Broadening a SARS-CoV-1-neutralizing antibody for potent SARS-CoV-2 neutralization through directed evolution
Go to source).
Advertisement
‘Rise of SARS-CoV-2 has driven exploration into innovative approaches that hold promise for antibody discovery against diverse viruses. #COVID-19, #SARS-CoV-2, #antibody’
Tweet it Now
Initial repurposing endeavors assessed monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) from 2003 SARS-CoV-1 and 2008 MERS survivors against SARS-CoV-2 (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Potent binding of 2019 novel coronavirus spike protein by a SARS coronavirus-specific human monoclonal antibody
Go to source); however, none proved effective in efficiently neutralizing the virus.
Simultaneously, various teams extracted antibodies from humans infected with SARS-CoV-2 or animals vaccinated with SARS-CoV-2 spike (S) proteins (3✔ ✔Trusted Source
Isolation of potent SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies and protection from disease in a small animal model
Go to source,4✔ ✔Trusted Source
Cross-neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 by a human monoclonal SARS-CoV antibody
Go to source).
This study employs hybrid "refocusing" to engineer existing antibodies like CR3022, originally neutralizing SARS-CoV-1, for related virus targeting (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Broadening a SARS-CoV-1-neutralizing antibody for potent SARS-CoV-2 neutralization through directed evolution
Go to source).
Broadening a SARS-CoV-1-neutralizing antibody for potent SARS-CoV-2 neutralization through directed evolution
Go to source).
Engineered CR3022 demonstrated SARS-CoV-2 neutralization and safeguarded against infection in a small animal model. Moreover, comprehensive sequencing and crystallographic analysis unveiled how the antibody adapts to sequence variations between SARS-CoV-1 and SARS-CoV-2 during the engineering process (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Broadening a SARS-CoV-1-neutralizing antibody for potent SARS-CoV-2 neutralization through directed evolution
Go to source).
Broadening a SARS-CoV-1-neutralizing antibody for potent SARS-CoV-2 neutralization through directed evolution
Go to source).
By reengineering the SARS-CoV-1 nAb CR3022, the team achieved >1000-fold stronger affinity for the receptor binding domain (RBD) of SARS-CoV-2, leading to potent SARS-CoV-2 neutralization. Also, the protective effects in a small animal model, surpassing its neutralization of SARS-CoV-1 were evidenced by the study (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Broadening a SARS-CoV-1-neutralizing antibody for potent SARS-CoV-2 neutralization through directed evolution
Go to source).
Since affinity engineering takes under a month and doesn't rely on donor samples or structural information, this method complements traditional antibody discovery for swift response to pandemics (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Broadening a SARS-CoV-1-neutralizing antibody for potent SARS-CoV-2 neutralization through directed evolution
Go to source).
Thus, this workflow offers a blueprint to swiftly expand antibody neutralization across related yet resistant viruses.
References :
Source: Medindia
Isolation of potent SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies and protection from disease in a small animal model
Go to source,4✔ ✔Trusted Source
Cross-neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 by a human monoclonal SARS-CoV antibody
Go to source).
Neutralizing Antibodies Repurposed for Viral Therapy"The emergence of SARS-CoV-2 stimulated interest in repurposing neutralizing antibodies against related viruses for therapeutics. Zhao et al. used a rapid, affinity-maturation strategy to generate mutations within a neutralizing monoclonal antibody against SARS-CoV-1 isolated from a convalescent donor. The engineered antibodies were displayed on the surface of yeast, and clones with increased affinity for the SARS-CoV-2 S protein were isolated and characterized. A candidate engineered antibody blocked SARS-CoV-2 infection of cells in vitro and prophylactically protected hamsters from viral challenge, highlighting the potential of this approach for antibody discovery for other viruses," summarized the editor John F. Foley.
Advertisement
This study employs hybrid "refocusing" to engineer existing antibodies like CR3022, originally neutralizing SARS-CoV-1, for related virus targeting (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Broadening a SARS-CoV-1-neutralizing antibody for potent SARS-CoV-2 neutralization through directed evolution
Go to source).
SARS-CoV-1 Antibody Tailored!By utilizing synthetic antibody maturation known as synthetic antibody maturation by multiple point loop library enrichments (SAMPLER), the team enhanced CR3022, a SARS-CoV-1-neutralizing antibody isolated in 2006 from a convalescent donor (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Broadening a SARS-CoV-1-neutralizing antibody for potent SARS-CoV-2 neutralization through directed evolution
Go to source).
Engineered CR3022 demonstrated SARS-CoV-2 neutralization and safeguarded against infection in a small animal model. Moreover, comprehensive sequencing and crystallographic analysis unveiled how the antibody adapts to sequence variations between SARS-CoV-1 and SARS-CoV-2 during the engineering process (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Broadening a SARS-CoV-1-neutralizing antibody for potent SARS-CoV-2 neutralization through directed evolution
Go to source).
Directed Evolution's Promise For Viral DefenceThe study demonstrated the potential of antibody refocusing to generate potent neutralizing antibodies against new viruses or variants, leveraging closely related virus nAbs (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Broadening a SARS-CoV-1-neutralizing antibody for potent SARS-CoV-2 neutralization through directed evolution
Go to source).
By reengineering the SARS-CoV-1 nAb CR3022, the team achieved >1000-fold stronger affinity for the receptor binding domain (RBD) of SARS-CoV-2, leading to potent SARS-CoV-2 neutralization. Also, the protective effects in a small animal model, surpassing its neutralization of SARS-CoV-1 were evidenced by the study (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Broadening a SARS-CoV-1-neutralizing antibody for potent SARS-CoV-2 neutralization through directed evolution
Go to source).
Since affinity engineering takes under a month and doesn't rely on donor samples or structural information, this method complements traditional antibody discovery for swift response to pandemics (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Broadening a SARS-CoV-1-neutralizing antibody for potent SARS-CoV-2 neutralization through directed evolution
Go to source).
Thus, this workflow offers a blueprint to swiftly expand antibody neutralization across related yet resistant viruses.
References :
- Broadening a SARS-CoV-1-neutralizing antibody for potent SARS-CoV-2 neutralization through directed evolution - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37582161/)
- Potent binding of 2019 novel coronavirus spike protein by a SARS coronavirus-specific human monoclonal antibody - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32065055/)
- Isolation of potent SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies and protection from disease in a small animal model - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32540903/)
- Cross-neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 by a human monoclonal SARS-CoV antibody - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32422645/)
Source: Medindia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Recommended Readings
Latest Health In Focus
Choosing milk for wellness during pregnancy may help support your baby's growth and your holistic well-being.
Discover the latest approaches for effective management of dry eye disease, tailored for individual patient needs.
Despite their health, infants can fall seriously ill from RSV, debunking the notion that only sickly children are vulnerable to severe outcomes.
Novel drug target identification might help combat several other mosquito-transmitted flaviviruses.
The guideline is a global effort, resulting in an enormous resource with several suggestions and practice opportunities.