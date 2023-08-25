About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Targeting SARS-CoV-2 Through Innovation
Advertisement

Targeting SARS-CoV-2 Through Innovation

Karishma Abhishek
Author -  Karishma Abhishek, Physician Assistant (Neurology), M.Sc. Neuroscience
Dr. Krishanga
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Krishanga, BDS on August 25, 2023 at 4:03 PM
Highlights:
  • Interest in re-purposing neutralizing antibodies for therapeutic use against related viruses has been widely promoted by SARS-CoV-2
  • An innovative research has focused on modifying a SARS-CoV-1 antibody for potent SARS-CoV-2 neutralization
  • This offers hope for broader antibody discovery against similar viruses

Emergence of SARS-CoV-2 has sparked interest in repurposing neutralizing antibodies for potential therapeutics against related viruses, thereby offering promising insights for broader antibody discovery (1 Trusted Source
Broadening a SARS-CoV-1-neutralizing antibody for potent SARS-CoV-2 neutralization through directed evolution

Go to source).

Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
Advertisement


Initial repurposing endeavors assessed monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) from 2003 SARS-CoV-1 and 2008 MERS survivors against SARS-CoV-2 (2 Trusted Source
Potent binding of 2019 novel coronavirus spike protein by a SARS coronavirus-specific human monoclonal antibody

Go to source); however, none proved effective in efficiently neutralizing the virus.

Simultaneously, various teams extracted antibodies from humans infected with SARS-CoV-2 or animals vaccinated with SARS-CoV-2 spike (S) proteins (3 Trusted Source
Isolation of potent SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies and protection from disease in a small animal model

Go to source,4 Trusted Source
Cross-neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 by a human monoclonal SARS-CoV antibody

Go to source).

Neutralizing Antibodies Repurposed for Viral Therapy

"The emergence of SARS-CoV-2 stimulated interest in repurposing neutralizing antibodies against related viruses for therapeutics. Zhao et al. used a rapid, affinity-maturation strategy to generate mutations within a neutralizing monoclonal antibody against SARS-CoV-1 isolated from a convalescent donor. The engineered antibodies were displayed on the surface of yeast, and clones with increased affinity for the SARS-CoV-2 S protein were isolated and characterized. A candidate engineered antibody blocked SARS-CoV-2 infection of cells in vitro and prophylactically protected hamsters from viral challenge, highlighting the potential of this approach for antibody discovery for other viruses," summarized the editor John F. Foley.
Human Diversity in SARS-CoV-2 Addressed by Genetically Diverse Mice
Human Diversity in SARS-CoV-2 Addressed by Genetically Diverse Mice
Genetically diverse mice mirror the variable human response to SARS-CoV-2, providing an essential tool for studying the infection.
Advertisement

This study employs hybrid "refocusing" to engineer existing antibodies like CR3022, originally neutralizing SARS-CoV-1, for related virus targeting (1 Trusted Source
Broadening a SARS-CoV-1-neutralizing antibody for potent SARS-CoV-2 neutralization through directed evolution

Go to source).

SARS-CoV-1 Antibody Tailored!

By utilizing synthetic antibody maturation known as synthetic antibody maturation by multiple point loop library enrichments (SAMPLER), the team enhanced CR3022, a SARS-CoV-1-neutralizing antibody isolated in 2006 from a convalescent donor (1 Trusted Source
Broadening a SARS-CoV-1-neutralizing antibody for potent SARS-CoV-2 neutralization through directed evolution

Go to source).

Engineered CR3022 demonstrated SARS-CoV-2 neutralization and safeguarded against infection in a small animal model. Moreover, comprehensive sequencing and crystallographic analysis unveiled how the antibody adapts to sequence variations between SARS-CoV-1 and SARS-CoV-2 during the engineering process (1 Trusted Source
Broadening a SARS-CoV-1-neutralizing antibody for potent SARS-CoV-2 neutralization through directed evolution

Go to source).

Directed Evolution's Promise For Viral Defence

The study demonstrated the potential of antibody refocusing to generate potent neutralizing antibodies against new viruses or variants, leveraging closely related virus nAbs (1 Trusted Source
Broadening a SARS-CoV-1-neutralizing antibody for potent SARS-CoV-2 neutralization through directed evolution

Go to source).

By reengineering the SARS-CoV-1 nAb CR3022, the team achieved >1000-fold stronger affinity for the receptor binding domain (RBD) of SARS-CoV-2, leading to potent SARS-CoV-2 neutralization. Also, the protective effects in a small animal model, surpassing its neutralization of SARS-CoV-1 were evidenced by the study (1 Trusted Source
Broadening a SARS-CoV-1-neutralizing antibody for potent SARS-CoV-2 neutralization through directed evolution

Go to source).

Since affinity engineering takes under a month and doesn't rely on donor samples or structural information, this method complements traditional antibody discovery for swift response to pandemics (1 Trusted Source
Broadening a SARS-CoV-1-neutralizing antibody for potent SARS-CoV-2 neutralization through directed evolution

Go to source).

Thus, this workflow offers a blueprint to swiftly expand antibody neutralization across related yet resistant viruses.

References :
  1. Broadening a SARS-CoV-1-neutralizing antibody for potent SARS-CoV-2 neutralization through directed evolution - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37582161/)
  2. Potent binding of 2019 novel coronavirus spike protein by a SARS coronavirus-specific human monoclonal antibody - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32065055/)
  3. Isolation of potent SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies and protection from disease in a small animal model - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32540903/)
  4. Cross-neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 by a human monoclonal SARS-CoV antibody - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32422645/)


Source: Medindia
Font : A-A+

AIDS Patient Got More Than Thirty SARS-CoV-2 Mutations Within Her Body
AIDS Patient Got More Than Thirty SARS-CoV-2 Mutations Within Her Body
Researchers found that SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) virus underwent more than thirty mutations in an African AIDS patient.

Cite this Article   close

Advertisement

All-species Coronavirus Test Developed
All-species Coronavirus Test Developed
The coronavirus test conducted on domestic cats demonstrated the assay's ability to detect viral infection within a week of exposure to SARS-CoV-2 virus.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

How Do Viruses Mutate and Why Does it Matter?

How Do Viruses Mutate and Why Does it Matter?

Mutations are the sudden changes that occur in genetic materials. They occur as a part of evolution and give ...

Latest Health In Focus

A Nutrient-Rich Ally - Discover the Best Milk for Your Pregnancy!

A Nutrient-Rich Ally - Discover the Best Milk for Your Pregnancy!

Choosing milk for wellness during pregnancy may help support your baby's growth and your holistic well-being.
Enhancing Dry Eye Care Through Modern Strategies

Enhancing Dry Eye Care Through Modern Strategies

Discover the latest approaches for effective management of dry eye disease, tailored for individual patient needs.
Shattering Notions of Infant Health: Rethinking RSV's Impact on Healthy Newborns

Shattering Notions of Infant Health: Rethinking RSV's Impact on Healthy Newborns

Despite their health, infants can fall seriously ill from RSV, debunking the notion that only sickly children are vulnerable to severe outcomes.
Combating Mosquito Transmitted Viruses: New Drug Targets Identified

Combating Mosquito Transmitted Viruses: New Drug Targets Identified

Novel drug target identification might help combat several other mosquito-transmitted flaviviruses.
PCOS: New Comprehensive Guidelines Offer Better Insight

PCOS: New Comprehensive Guidelines Offer Better Insight

The guideline is a global effort, resulting in an enormous resource with several suggestions and practice opportunities.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Targeting SARS-CoV-2 Through Innovation Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests