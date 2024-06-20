Lupus Cases in North India are on the Rise Due to Extreme Heat Waves

As the sun shines bright and the temperature rises, heat waves continue to affect North India. Doctors are witnessing a drastic increase in the cases of 'lupus', an autoimmune disease which affects the body's own system and leads to multiple organ damage.
Nearly 6 to 10 cases of lupus (an autoimmune disease) have been reported in North India due to extreme heat waves.
Does Hot Weather Affect Lupus?Heat waves are causing an increase in the prevalence of lupus that affects the skin, joints, and kidneys among other organs. People who have lupus frequently experience flare-ups and increased symptoms as the temperature rises (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
With Climate Change, Comes More Potential Complications for People with Lupus
Go to source).
Dr. Lalit Duggal, Senior Consultant, Rheumatology & Clinical Immunology, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi, said that 6 to 10 cases of lupus have been reported due to the heat waves. This disease primarily affects women, and that too in their childbearing age between 15 to 45 years.
"Unlike many other rheumatologic disorders, this disease can affect any system of the body, including the skin, joints, lungs, kidneys, gut, liver, heart, and brain. The patient may present just with an unrelenting fever," Duggal said in a statement."Therefore, a high index of suspicion and awareness of the complications should direct the physician to diagnose this problem early and initiate treatment," he added.
Common Triggers for LupusAs per the doctor, several environmental factors can be possible triggers of an underlying genetic background. The triggers may include sun exposure, smoking, oral contraceptive use, postmenopausal hormones, viral infections, etc (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Common triggers for lupus
Go to source) . The most obvious recognizable lesions are red patches that are highly photosensitive over the cheeks and the nose resembling the marks of wolf bites from where it takes its name -- lupus. Ulcers in the mouth, nose, and genital area can also be features of lupus."More sinister affection of this disease may include kidney disease with loss of proteins in the urine and irreversible damage if not treated," he cautioned.
Is Lupus Treatable?According to him, treatment depends on the severity of the disease and the type of organ affected. For example, skin involvement can be treated with local application of sunscreen with an SPF of at least 50 percent, and hydroxychloroquine with or without low-dose steroids. Aggressive immunosuppression would be required for more severe disease, including organ environment, such as kidneys, lungs, brain, etc. With good control of the disease, the patients can lead a normal healthy life, but they have to be under the close supervision of experts, Duggal noted.
Source-IANS