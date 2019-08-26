Passive Presence of a Romantic Partner can Help You Overcome Pain

Font : A- A+



Even the passive presence of a romantic partner can help you win over pain. The findings of the study are published in the Scandinavian Journal of Pain.

Passive Presence of a Romantic Partner can Help You Overcome Pain



A team of researchers has found that the passive presence of a romantic partner can reduce pain and that partner empathy may buffer affective distress during pain exposure.



‘Does the passive presence of a romantic partner reduce pain? Yes, a new study suggests that repeatedly, talking and touching your romantic partner can help you tolerate more pain.’

Read More.. Show Full Article





The research team assessed sensitivity to pressure pain in 48 heterosexual couples with each participant tested alone and in the passive presence of their partner.



Dispositional empathy was quantified by a questionnaire.



In the presence, as compared to the absence, of their partners both men and women exhibited higher pain thresholds and tolerance as well as lower sensory and affective pain ratings on constant pressure stimuli.



Partner empathy was positively associated with pain tolerance and inversely associated with sensory pain experience.



"Repeatedly, talking and touching have been shown to reduce pain, but our research shows that even the passive presence of a romantic partner can reduce it and that partner empathy may buffer affective distress during pain exposure," said Stefan Duschek, Professor at UMIT in Austria.



Source: IANS The study confirmed the analgesic effects of social support -- even without verbal or physical contact.The research team assessed sensitivity to pressure pain in 48 heterosexual couples with each participant tested alone and in the passive presence of their partner.Dispositional empathy was quantified by a questionnaire.In the presence, as compared to the absence, of their partners both men and women exhibited higher pain thresholds and tolerance as well as lower sensory and affective pain ratings on constant pressure stimuli.Partner empathy was positively associated with pain tolerance and inversely associated with sensory pain experience."Repeatedly, talking and touching have been shown to reduce pain, but our research shows that even the passive presence of a romantic partner can reduce it and that partner empathy may buffer affective distress during pain exposure," said Stefan Duschek, Professor at UMIT in Austria.Source: IANS A team of researchers has found that the passive presence of a romantic partner can reduce pain and that partner empathy may buffer affective distress during pain exposure.

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

More News on: