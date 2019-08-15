medindia

VR Experiences Treat Severe Pain

by Colleen Fleiss on  August 15, 2019 at 5:30 PM News on IT in Healthcare
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

In hospitalized patients, therapeutic virtual reality was found to reduce severe pain, stated study published in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Brennan Spiegel of Cedars-Sinai Health System, USA, and colleagues.
VR Experiences Treat Severe Pain
VR Experiences Treat Severe Pain

VR sessions have been used to help treat anxiety disorders, support physical rehabilitation and distract patients during wound care. Previous studies testing the intervention in hospitalized patients have been limited by short intervention times and lack of randomization.

Show Full Article


In the new trial, researchers randomized 120 people who were inpatients at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles between November 2016 and July 2017. Patients were eligible if they had a pain score of more than 3 out of 10 during the 24 hours preceding inclusion. 61 people randomized to the intervention group received a library of 21 immersive virtual reality experiences--including a guided relaxation in natural environments, a simulated flight, and animated games--on a Samsung Gear Oculus headset. They were advised to use the headset for three ten-minute sessions over the subsequent 48 hours. 59 people in the control group were instead instructed to tune their television set to a health and wellness channel that included guided relaxations and poetry readings. (The authors note that VR exposure times of over ten minutes had a higher risk of cybersickness.)

On average, self-reported pain scores went down by 0.46 points (SD 3.01) in the control group and dropped by 1.72 points (SD 3.56) among people who used VR. Among patients with baseline pain above 7 out of 10, this difference was more pronounced, with a reduction of 0.93 points (SD 2.16) in the control group and of 3.04 (SD 3.75) in the VR group (p=0.02). Effects of the VR intervention on pain were significant both initially and after 48 to 72 hours of use, and patients reported higher satisfaction with the VR experience than with watching television. There was no difference in opioid prescribing between the study groups.

While it's still not clear whether different forms of VR have varying efficacy, the current study does support the effectiveness of VR for managing inpatient pain. This effectiveness also prompts many questions deserving future study, especially around the possibility of therapeutic VR's ability to potentially reduce opioid requirements.

Spiegel adds: "In this study, the largest of its kind to date, hospitalized patients with pain were randomized between VR or a relaxation program on TV. The VR outperformed the control condition and demonstrated benefits over several days of use."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Recommended Reading

Virtual Reality Treatment Helps Chinese Drug Addicts Decrease Craving

Virtual reality (VR) treatment program may help Chinese drug addicts overcome their addiction and help them off the drugs, reports a new study.

Virtual Reality Can Enhance Quality of Life for People with Dementia

Virtual reality (VR) technology can significantly improve the quality of life for people living with dementia enabling them to recall past memories, promote effective interactions with caregivers and reduce aggression.

Quiz on Abdominal Pain

Abdominal pain refers to pain anywhere from below the ribs to the pelvic region. It could be pain referred from any organ in this region that includes stomach, pancreas, gall bladder, liver, small intestine, large intestine, spleen, kidneys and ...

Foods That Fight Pain

Right from nature's basket, here are the super foods that claim to combat pain, within minutes!

Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

Thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS) is a rare condition that occurs when blood vessels or nerves become compressed in the space between the collarbone and the first rib.

More News on:

Thoracic Outlet Syndrome 

What's New on Medindia

Control Your Blood Pressure to Fight Age-related Brain Damage

Home Remedies for Hair Loss

Mode of Delivery at Birth Linked to Child's Skin Microbiome
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive