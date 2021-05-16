by Colleen Fleiss on  May 16, 2021 at 2:56 PM Lifestyle News
Over 50% of India's Employees Feel Their Best Work Happens Outside Office
In India more than half of all the employees feel they do their best work when not in office.

'A New Sense of Place' report by Script - A Godrej Venture ratifies that be it at home and living spaces like bedroom, garden, India has become 'location agnostic' and a new sense of 'workplace' has emerged.

Inspired by the concept of 'Freedom of Living', Script which creates furniture and accessories that celebrates fluid and an evolutionary way of living, conducted this research to understand how the role of 'physical spaces' in the lives of Indians has evolved especially in the current context. It surveyed more than 2000 individuals belonging to the 18-45-year age group across four metros.


Rajat Mathur, Business Head, Script, says: "The power of technology has made work more 'location agnostic' which is further facilitated by the ongoing lockdown. The lines between working from home and office spaces has clearly diminished. 'The New Sense of Place' report by Script highlights our new-age workplace habits, as well as our changing preferences. The inferences picked up from city to city would enable employers to recognise a freedom of living devoid of any physical absolutes, and institute better measures for their employees through these challenging times."

With the rising number of zoom calls and the incessantly high individual screen time amidst exhaustive working hours, India's workforce is split between going back to office or not. When employees eventually return to the workplace, the report reveals that 41 per cent plan to maintain working from home best practices they picked up during the lockdown.



Source: IANS

