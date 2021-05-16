by Colleen Fleiss on  May 16, 2021 at 2:51 PM Coronavirus News
India Records 3.11 Lakh New COVID-19 Cases
India has recorded 3,11,170 new COVID-19 cases, and 4,077 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

On Wednesday, India recorded 4,205 fresh Covid deaths, the highest ever, while on May 7, the country had recorded its highest ever cases of 4,14,188.

India's total tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,46,84,077 with 36,18,458 active cases and 2,70,284 deaths so far.


According to the Health Ministry, a total of 3,62,437 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, with 2,07,95,335 being cured from Covid till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 18,22,20,164 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 17,33,232 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 31,48,50,143 samples have been tested up to May 15 for Covid-19. Of these 18,32,950 samples were tested on Saturday.

