medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Osteoporosis Drugs: Older Women Are At a Slight Risk Of Oral Complications

by Rishika Gupta on  February 14, 2019 at 7:59 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Older women are at a slight risk of oral complication from osteoporosis medications.
Osteoporosis Drugs: Older Women Are At a Slight Risk Of Oral Complications
Osteoporosis Drugs: Older Women Are At a Slight Risk Of Oral Complications

Post-menopausal women who are undergoing an osteoporosis treatment may experience oral complication such as osteonecrosis of the jaw very rarely. It has been found to occur around 1 percent to 2 percent of this population per year.

Oral complications are rare in women taking medications for postmenopausal osteoporosis, according to a study published in the Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.

An oral complication called osteonecrosis of the jaw (ONJ) is exposed bone in the jaw that is slow to heal (8 weeks or longer, with effective treatment), usually after a major dental procedure. It was first reported in 2003 in patients with advanced cancer receiving high doses of zoledronic acid and denosumab (medications also used to treat osteoporosis). Rates in cancer patients receiving high doses are around 1 percent to 2 percent per year. ONJ is less common in patients with osteoporosis receiving lower doses of these medications (about one case every 10,000 patient-years), yet there is still a lot of concern among dentists and patients.

"Our study covered the seven-year extension of the denosumab pivotal trial. We found dental procedures were common among these patients, but ONJ was rare with only 5.2 cases for every 10,000 patient-years. Not only was ONJ rare, but the 11 cases where the outcome is known to have healed," said the study's lead author, Nelson Watts, M.D., of Mercy Health in Cincinnati, Ohio. "The ONJ cases typically followed dental extractions or poorly fitting dentures. Of the 212 patients with dental implants, only one developed ONJ, and she continued denosumab, healed her ONJ, and still has the implant."

Researchers used data from the seven-year FREEDOM Extension trial to assess information on oral procedures and cases of ONJ in women taking denosumab for postmenopausal osteoporosis. They found 45 percent of patients had at least one invasive dental procedure, but the overall rate of ONJ was low. ONJ incidence was higher in those reporting a dental procedure.

"My hope is our study will help patients and oral care providers be better informed about the low risk of ONJ compared to the fracture prevention benefits of antiresorptive therapy in women with postmenopausal osteoporosis," Watts said.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Recommended Reading

Atlas of Genetic Influences on Osteoporosis

The research paper identifies 518 genome-wide loci, of which 301 are newly discovered, that explain 20% of the genetic variance associated with osteoporosis.

Osteoporosis Could Be Reversed By Altering the Brain Neurons: Study

Scientists have come up with a new solution to address the bone depletion that occurs with osteoporosis in older age.

Game Changer in the Treatment of Osteoporosis

By blocking a set of signals from a group of neurons in the brain causes female, but not male, mice to produce ultra sturdy bones and maintain them into old age.

European Guidance for Management of Osteoporosis in Women Updated

An updated version of the European Guidance for the diagnosis and management of osteoporosis in post-menopausal women was published by reviewing the 2013 version, which helps in the early diagnosis and treatment.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Back Pain at Workplace: Prevention and Exercises

Understanding the basics about our back and our posture is very important in preventing back pain and improving workplace productivity.

Colle’s Fracture

Colles fracture or broken wrist is a wrist fracture, which occurs within an inch of the wrist joint. Colles fracture involves the forearm bone’s distal end of the radius.

Dental Check-Up

It is commonly recommended that you visit the dentist twice a year to clean your teeth and gums and also do the basic check–ups.

Fracture

A fracture is a condition where the continuity of the bone is lost. Majority of bone fractures occur because of high force impact or stress on a bone.

Kyphosis

Kyphosis is a spinal disorder, which is derived from Greek word – 'kyphos' which means bowed or bent. Spinal curve of the backbone in the upper back causes bowing of the backbone. It also affects the lower back.

Lifestyle And Osteoporosis

Encyclopedia section of medindia briefly explains about Lifestyle and Osteoporosis

Osteoporosis

Osteoporosis is a bone disease that leads to an increased risk of fractures. The bone mass is reduced and the bones are porous, thereby resulting in weakness of the skeletal system of the body.

Rickets

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about Rickets

More News on:

Fracture Rickets Osteoporosis Lifestyle And Osteoporosis Kyphosis Colle’s Fracture Fracture Neck of Femur Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Back Pain at Workplace: Prevention and Exercises Dental Check-Up 

What's New on Medindia

Foul Smelling Stool

Best Food Gifts and Heartwarming Recipes for Your Valentine

Skincare Tips to Look Gorgeous on Valentine's Day
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive