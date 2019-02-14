medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Exposure to Plastic Chemicals during Pregnancy Can Affect Ovarian Function

by Adeline Dorcas on  February 14, 2019 at 5:57 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New study suggests that exposure to the toxic chemicals in plastic during pregnancy can pose a real threat to human ovarian function.
Exposure to Plastic Chemicals during Pregnancy Can Affect Ovarian Function
Exposure to Plastic Chemicals during Pregnancy Can Affect Ovarian Function

While previous studies have shown the adverse health effects of prenatal exposure to the industrial chemical bisphenol A (BPA), there is little evidence surrounding effects specifically on ovarian function. A new study now finds there is sufficient data to raise concerns regarding exposure and ovarian performance.

Detectable in surface water and soil sediments, BPA is used in many industrial processes (epoxy resins, polycarbonate plastic production) and in the lining of food cans. While the greatest exposure is dietary from canned foods and plastic containers, skin exposure is a secondary route of smaller exposure.

According to the researchers, ovarian development and function represent a complex coordination of processes, starting early during prenatal development. Early aberrations have the potential to carry through the female reproductive lifespan.

To examine whether a prenatal environmental exposure can pose a real threat to human ovarian function, researchers from Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM) performed a literature search in PubMed (from 2000 to June 2018), to examine existing literature surrounding prenatal exposure to BPA.

"We found there is mounting evidence for the effects of these exposures in the prenatal period, a particularly vulnerable time of development," explained corresponding author Shruthi Mahalingaiah, MD, MS, assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at BUSM. "Whether there are causative associations with human ovulation disorders needs to be further studied."

The researchers believe their findings are particularly relevant since there are implications for both fetal and women's health. "Understanding the effect that BPA exposure has on ovarian outcomes may contribute to the treatment approach taken for diseases and disorders in which ovarian dysfunction is a manifestation such as infertility, polycystic ovary syndrome and premature ovarian failure," added Mahalingaiah, an obstetrician/gynecologist at Boston Medical Center.

The researchers hope their study raises awareness to the lasting effects that harmful prenatal exposures may have and that additional studies looking at the long-term effects of endocrine disrupting chemicals in diverse populations will be undertaken.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Recommended Reading

Top 15 Toxic Chemicals Affecting Brain Development In Children

Toxic chemicals found in the environment in the air, water, soil and even in day to day stuff we use can cause irreversible brain damage in infants and children. Learn more about toxic exposures and how to protect your child.

Plastic Chemical Bisphenol A (BPA) may Reduce Cognitive Skills

Prenatal or early exposure of your children to Bisphenol A (BPA) - the plastic chemical may harm brain development as well as reduce cognitive function

Exposure to BPA When in Womb Leads to Defective Testicular Hormone in Boys

Results of a new study suggest that exposure to chemical bisphenol A when in the womb often results in defective testicular hormone in newborn boys with undescended testicles.

BPA Free Plastics May Increase Reproductive Problems

BPA Substitute may be toxic as BPA and chemicals in BPA-free plastics could trigger reproductive problems, finds a new mice study.

AIDS and Pregnancy

The Acquired immune deficiency syndrome is brought about by the deadly human immunodeficiency virus. In the USA alone an estimate of 120,000 - 160,000 women are HIV- infected.

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.

Breech Presentation and Delivery

Breech birth or presentation is delivery of the fetus in a bottom or foot-first position. Causes of breech presentation include premature labor, uterine malformations and fetal abnormalities.

Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation

During pregnancy & lactation a nutritious diet, suitable exercise, adequate rest and a tranquil mind help both the mother and fetus and drugs hould be avoided.

Home Pregnancy Test

A home pregnancy test is a test done to find out if one is pregnant or not in the relative comforts of the home.

Pregnancy

Detailed look at Early pregnancy Symptoms and easy health solutions during 1st, 2nd and 3rd trimester of pregnancy. With an addition of an online pregnancy due date calculator.

Pregnancy and Antenatal Care

What is Antenatal care and its importance during pregnancy for mother and baby, with details on the medical test preformed during the first visit to the doctor.

Psychological Changes In Pregnancy

Pregnancy is an experience of growth, change, enrichment and challenge. During the 40 weeks of pregnancy, the expectant mother will go through several physical and emotional changes.

Trimester of pregnancy

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about confirmation of pregnancy in first trimester

More News on:

Trimester of pregnancy Pregnancy and Exercise Home Pregnancy Test Pregnancy Psychological Changes In Pregnancy Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation Breech Presentation and Delivery Air travel: To fly or not to fly Pregnancy and Antenatal Care AIDS and Pregnancy 

What's New on Medindia

Foul Smelling Stool

Best Food Gifts and Heartwarming Recipes for Your Valentine

Skincare Tips to Look Gorgeous on Valentine's Day
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive