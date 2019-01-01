medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Atlas of Genetic Influences on Osteoporosis

by Colleen Fleiss on  January 1, 2019 at 3:17 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

An atlas of genetic factors linked to estimated bone mineral density (BMD), one of the most clinically relevant factors in diagnosing osteoporosis has been complied by researchers from the Lady Davis Institute (LDI) at the Jewish General Hospital (JGH).
Atlas of Genetic Influences on Osteoporosis
Atlas of Genetic Influences on Osteoporosis

The paper, published in Nature Genetics, identifies 518 genome-wide loci, of which 301 are newly discovered, that explain 20% of the genetic variance associated with osteoporosis. Having identified so many genetic factors offers great promise for the development of novel targeted therapeutics to treat the disease and reduce the risk of fracture.

"Our findings represent significant progress in highlighting drug development opportunities," explains Dr. Brent Richards, the lead investigator, a geneticist at the LDI's Centre for Clinical Epidemiology who treats patients with osteoporosis in his practice at the JGH. "This set of genetic changes that influence BMD provides drug targets that are likely to be helpful for osteoporotic fracture prevention."

Osteoporosis is a very common age-related condition characterized by the progressive reduction of bone strength, which results in a high risk of fracture. Especially among older patients, fractures can have severe consequences, including the risk of mortality. Among all sufferers, fractures impose major burdens of hospitalization and extended rehabilitation. As the population ages, the urgency of improving preventive measures becomes all the more intense.

"We currently have few treatment options," said Dr. Richards, a Professor of Medicine, Human Genetics, and Epidemiology and Biostatistics at McGill University, "and many patients who are at high risk of fractures do not take current medications because of fear of side effects. Notwithstanding that it is always better to prevent than to treat. We can prescribe injectables that build bone, but they are prohibitively expensive. We have medications that prevent loss of bone, but they must be taken on a strict schedule. As a result, the number of people who should be treated, but are not, is high. Therefore, we believe that we will have greater success in getting patients to follow a treatment regimen when it can be simplified."

This was the largest study ever undertaken of the genetic determinants of osteoporosis, assessing more than 426,000 individuals in the UK Biobank. After analyzing the data, the researchers further refined their findings to isolate a set of genes that are very strongly enriched for known drug targets. This smaller set of target genes will allow drug developers to narrow their search for a solution to the clinical problem of preventing fractures in those people who are predisposed to osteoporotic fractures. Animal models have already proven the validity of some of these genes.

"Although we found many genetic factors associated with BMD, the kind of precision medicine that genetics offers should allow us to hone in on those factors that can have the greatest effect on improving bone density and lessening the risk of fracture," said Dr. John Morris, also from the LDI and McGill University, the lead author on the study.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Recommended Reading

Lifestyle And Osteoporosis

Encyclopedia section of medindia briefly explains about Lifestyle and Osteoporosis

Osteoporosis

Osteoporosis is a bone disease that leads to an increased risk of fractures. The bone mass is reduced and the bones are porous, thereby resulting in weakness of the skeletal system of the body.

Quiz on Osteoporosis

Osteoporosis is a debilitating condition that affects all the bones. However, the bones of the hip, wrists and spine are most affected. Learn more about the debilitating disease of Osteoporosis by taking this ...

Osteoporosis Risk Chart

Osteoporosis (Bone Disease) Risk Chart predicts your risk of developing osteoporosis that leads to brittle bones and fracture. Diet rich in calcium and vitamin D prevents osteoporosis.

Back Pain at Workplace: Prevention and Exercises

Understanding the basics about our back and our posture is very important in preventing back pain and improving workplace productivity.

Colle’s Fracture

Colles fracture or broken wrist is a wrist fracture, which occurs within an inch of the wrist joint. Colles fracture involves the forearm bone’s distal end of the radius.

Fracture

A fracture is a condition where the continuity of the bone is lost. Majority of bone fractures occur because of high force impact or stress on a bone.

Kyphosis

Kyphosis is a spinal disorder, which is derived from Greek word – 'kyphos' which means bowed or bent. Spinal curve of the backbone in the upper back causes bowing of the backbone. It also affects the lower back.

Rickets

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about Rickets

Screening for Osteoporosis

The risk of suffering from osteoporotic fractures is 30-50% in women and 15 to 30% in men. Osteoporosis screening is currently recommended for women only.

More News on:

Fracture Rickets Osteoporosis Lifestyle And Osteoporosis Genetics and Stem Cells Kyphosis Colle’s Fracture Fracture Neck of Femur Back Pain at Workplace: Prevention and Exercises Screening for Osteoporosis 

What's New on Medindia

Low-fat New Year Recipes

Brand- Food Rules for the New Year

Test Your Knowledge on Blood Cancer
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive