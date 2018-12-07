medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Opioid Overdose Risk Among Pregnant and Postpartum Women in Massachusetts

by Adeline Dorcas on  July 12, 2018 at 12:04 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Opioid overdose risk decreased during pregnancy by reaching their lowest level during the third trimester but increased during the postpartum period by becoming significantly higher during the second six months after delivery, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Obstetrics & Gynecology.
Opioid Overdose Risk Among Pregnant and Postpartum Women in Massachusetts
Opioid Overdose Risk Among Pregnant and Postpartum Women in Massachusetts

A study of women giving birth in Massachusetts found a higher level of opioid use disorder than have studies conducted in other states.

"Our findings suggest we need to develop extended and long-term services to support women and families impacted by substance use disorder," says Davida Schiff, MD, MSc, an MGHfC pediatrician and the lead and corresponding author of the paper.

"We need additional research to determine the best ways to improve retention in treatment and adherence to medication therapy after delivery, and we need to enhance our medical and public health infrastructure to provide support to women in achieving long-term recovery."

With the increasing levels of opioid-use disorder across the U.S., overdose deaths have quadrupled over the past 15 years, the authors note. In many states, opioid overdoses have been cited as major contributors to pregnancy-associated deaths. Estimates of opioid use disorder among pregnant women have ranged from 0.4 to 0.8 percent, and estimates for all women of reproductive age up to 2 percent. But pregnancy often serves as motivation for women to enter treatment for substance use, the standard of which is behavioral therapy combined with medications like methadone or buprenorphine.

While discontinuing medication therapy increases risks of relapse and overdose, there has been little data available on either the timing of overdose events or the relationship of medication therapy to relapse during pregnancy and after delivery.

To explore those factors, along with assessing characteristics of women with opioid use disorder who gave birth in Massachusetts, the team took advantage of a Department of Public Health dataset developed in response to a 2015 mandate from the state legislature.

"This unique dataset - which links statewide resources including hospital discharge data, ambulance trip records, birth and death certificates, and addiction treatment data - combines a rich array of data sources and illustrates multiple factors contributing to overdose, particularly the impact of receiving medication treatment with methadone or buprenorphine," says co-author Dana Bernson, MPH, of the Mass. DPH.

"Additionally we were able to include non-fatal overdose events that required medical attention, while other states have only reported overdose deaths."

From the dataset that included almost 178,000 deliveries of a live infant of 20 weeks or greater gestational age to Massachusetts resident women between Jan. 1, 2012 and Sept. 30, 2014, the research team identified 4,154 deliveries to women who had some evidence of an opioid use disorder in the year before delivery. While the 2.3 percent prevalence of opioid use disorder is more than double that reported in other states, the comprehensive dataset may have given a more accurate reflection of the level of opioid use disorder than previous studies have provided.

Among all women in the dataset, 184 experienced an opioid overdose event - defined as either admission to a healthcare facility for overdose treatment or a death certificate listing opioid overdose as the cause of death - during the year before or after delivery. Around 25 percent of women with overdose events experienced two to four overdoses, leading to a total of 242 overdose events, 11 of which were fatal, during the study period.

Compared to women with evidence of an opioid use disorder who did not experience an overdose event, those who did experience an overdose were more likely to be younger, single, unemployed, less educated and less likely to have received adequate prenatal care. They were also more likely to have evidence of homelessness or a diagnosis of anxiety or depression.

The risk of an overdose event decreased as pregnancy progressed, reaching its lowest level during the third trimester, but increased during the postpartum period, becoming highest from 7 to 12 months after delivery. In fact, 78 women with no evidence of opioid use disorder during the year before delivery experienced an overdose event during the postpartum period.

Based on insurance claims, prescription records, and methadone treatment records, more than 64 percent of women with evidence of an opioid use disorder received some type of medication therapy during the year before delivery. Overall, across the entire study period, overdose rates for women receiving medication therapy were lower than those not receiving treatment.

"The first year postpartum is a particularly vulnerable year for women with opioid use disorder," says Schiff, who is an instructor in Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School.

"Factors such as loss of access to specialized care, fragmented transitions from prenatal to postpartum providers, postpartum depression, other psychiatric disorders, and homelessness can add to the normal stresses involved with having a new baby. Discontinuing medication therapy following delivery also may play a role in increased overdose events."

Massachusetts Commissioner of Public Health Monica Bharel, MD, MPH, a co-author of the Obstetrics & Gynecology paper, says that to effectively address the current opioid epidemic it's critical to gain a complete picture of the individuals who are at highest risk.

"These findings help expand the lens from which we view the epidemic and allow us to tailor our policies and programs in ways that will increase opportunities for treatment and recovery for these women and their children."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Related Links

Difficulty in Breathing may Result from Opioid Addiction Medications

Difficulty in Breathing may Result from Opioid Addiction Medications

Obese patients may have breathing problems after taking buprenorphine, a drug used in the treatment of opioid addiction finds a new study.

What Is The Best Treatment For Opioid Addiction?

What Is The Best Treatment For Opioid Addiction?

New national guideline sets out best practices for treating opioid addiction. This guideline strongly recommends opioid agonist treatment with buprenorphine-naloxone as the preferred first-line treatment when possible.

Buprenorphine Drug : Cuts Down Opioid Withdrawal Symptoms to Nearly Half in Infants

Buprenorphine Drug : Cuts Down Opioid Withdrawal Symptoms to Nearly Half in Infants

Opioid withdrawal in infants can be cut down to nearly half by using buprenorphine drug, finds study.

Why Do Some Opioid Drugs Cause Severe Itching?

Why Do Some Opioid Drugs Cause Severe Itching?

Opioid drugs used for the treatment of pain can cause severe itching because of a receptor MRGRPX2 that can trigger an immune response, reveals study.

Anemia in Pregnancy

Anemia in Pregnancy

Anemia is the commonest blood disorder that may occur in pregnancy and is usually due to low iron or folate reserves of the body and this is reflected as anemia.

Breech Presentation and Delivery

Breech Presentation and Delivery

Breech birth or presentation is delivery of the fetus in a bottom or foot-first position. Causes of breech presentation include premature labor, uterine malformations and fetal abnormalities.

Cannabis

Cannabis

Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa

Diet for Anemia in Pregnancy

Diet for Anemia in Pregnancy

A modified diet rich in Folate, Vitamin B12 and Iron is essential for the rapid rise in hemoglobin level.

Drug Abuse

Drug Abuse

The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.

Drug Detox

Drug Detox

Drug detoxification (or drug detox) is a process that helps drug addicts to give up drugs with less or no withdrawal symptoms.

Iron & Folate Deficiency Anemia In Pregnancy

Iron & Folate Deficiency Anemia In Pregnancy

About 95% of the anemia cases are due to iron deficiency.

Nocturnal Leg Cramps

Nocturnal Leg Cramps

Nocturnal leg cramps are painful muscle contractions, which occur in the calf, foot or thigh muscles at night.

Pregnancy and Complications

Pregnancy and Complications

In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. Anemia, urinary infection, diabetes, premature labor to name a few.

The Magic Feeling of Being A Mother

The Magic Feeling of Being A Mother

Selecting the doctor who will help you in your pregnancy is a very personal decision.

More News on:

Cannabis Drug Abuse Breech Presentation and Delivery Pregnancy and Complications Anemia in Pregnancy Iron & Folate Deficiency Anemia In Pregnancy Diet for Anemia in Pregnancy The Magic Feeling of Being A Mother Drug Detox Nocturnal Leg Cramps 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Can Drugs Affect Thyroid Function?

Can Drugs Affect Thyroid Function?

Some medications affect the normal function of thyroid gland leading to thyroid function disorders ...

 Encorafenib - Drug Information

Encorafenib - Drug Information

Encorafenib capsules for oral use are prescribed along with binimetinib for treating advanced ...

 Binimetinib - Drug Information

Binimetinib - Drug Information

Binimetinib tablets are prescribed in combination with encorafenib for treating adult patients ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...