Follow the Latest Diet Plans the Celebrities are Adopting

by Rishika Gupta on  July 12, 2018 at 12:53 PM Lifestyle News
Get set and diet. Paleo Diet, Matcha Mania And Plant Showers are all part of a new diet the celebrities are following right now.
Follow the Latest Diet Plans the Celebrities are Adopting

To become as fit as them, one has to follow a fitness code. Verun Rastogi, CEO of Mufubu and Nutritionist Namami Agarwal jot down the latest A-to-Z fitness regime.

Workleisure clothing: Athleisure contributed to the rise of wearing leggings outside of the gym, and now comfy clothes are making their way into the office. Basically, work leisure takes technical, sweat-wicking, and flattering fabrics and incorporates them into work, dinner, happy hour-appropriate pieces

Entomophagy: Bugs, anyone? They're a cheap and sustainable source of protein, so don't be surprised to find crickets on restaurant menus instead of Fear Factor reruns. If you're keen on trying the trend, just know that bug-based foods can still be heavily processed, so bear in mind what else you're eating in addition to crunchy insects.

Fat to fitness band: Move over, wristwatch, there's a new accessory in town and it's sleek, functional and wildly popular. These fitness bands are wearable devices that are strapped to the wrists tracking your every move. These can act as a substitute for a phone when you're out for a run and can be an accurate fitness trainer. Get yours Today.

Indoor plants: Living walls have entered a bounty of corporate spaces while eucalyptus shower bouquets are trending due to the invigorating essential oils released when activated by heat and steam. Not to mention, plants are shown to boost moods, filter toxins, and produce oxygen.

Matcha made: Not only has this green powder (which is packed with caffeine and antioxidants) popped up in cafes across the country, but bakeries, grocery stores, and even beauty products have also gone mad for matcha.

Ketogenic diet: A low carb, high-fat diet, the ketogenic diet transforms your body into a fat-burning machine. You body runs entirely on fat, your insulin levels become low and fat burns drastically. The main focus of this diet is to get all the calories from the consumption of healthy fats rather than proteins or carbohydrates.

Paleo diet: Paleolithic living as a dietary model was introduced by gastroenterologist, Dr Walter L Voegtlin. Also known as the Stone Age or caveman diet, paleo diet includes consuming only fresh and organic fruits or veggies or meat. In the Paleo diet, there is no use of processed and canned food. Foods that have preservatives or chemicals are completely avoided in this diet.

Atkins diet: This diet completely eliminates carbohydrates and focuses on proteins and fats for the daily source of energy.

Dukan Diet:The Dukan diet is designed by the French nutritionist and dietician, Pierre Dukan. This is a protein-based commercial fad diet similar to the ketogenic diet, as both focus on the consumption of fats and proteins but omits carbohydrates.

Zone diet: The Zone diet is a low- glycemic index diet introduced by biochemist Barry Sears. This diet includes foods that do not spike your sugar levels. The right proportion of fat, carbhohydrates and protein helps you lose weight and decreases the risks of heart diseases.

Source: IANS

