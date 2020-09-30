One-size-fits-all Approach Not Applicable for Heart Health

Globally, heart disease is the number one cause of death, claiming approximately 17.9 million lives a year. Most deaths are due to stroke and heart attacks, with a third of these occurring prematurely in people under 70 years of age."Every day, we're exposed to overflowing information that promotes positive lifestyle factors for better health. But what we don't learn is how individual genetic factors can negate positive effects," says Assoc Prof Lee.Using a novel whole-genome approach, researchers investigated 22 lifestyle characteristics and 23 cardiovascular health-related traits using the Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities Study and validating results through the UK Biobank (N~500,000). 34 significant cardiovascular disease trait-lifestyle pairs were identified.While Assoc Prof Lee acknowledges that positive lifestyle changes are good for overall health, including heart health, he says personalized, tailored interventions for each individual will be helpful in successfully managing CVD.Source: Medindia