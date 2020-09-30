Lack of Social Bonding Heightens Heart Ailments During COVID-19

‘COVID-led restrictions have accentuated stress and hypertension among urban people in the absence of social bonding and networking and have highlighted heart complications in the past few months.’

On estimation by the World Health Organisation, with around 1.7 million deaths in 2016 being attributed to this dreaded ailment, heart disease is the leading cause of deaths in India.Lifestyle, diet, lack of sleep, weight, consumption of alcohol and unhealthy habits such as smoking are some of the immediate causes of cardiovascular diseases.According to a medical study, the risk of Indians developing coronary heart disease is around 3 to 4 times higher than that of Americans, 6 times higher than the Chinese and 20 times higher than the Japanese.The research study, which interacted with over 1,000 consumers aged over 18 years across multiple cities, showed that older respondents seemed far more worried about not being able to socialize.A major finding with regard to individuals work-life balance is that many were keen about sticking to strict deadlines about starting and ending their work days. It was noted that screen fatigue is causing strain epidemic among kids and work from home employees.said Srinivasan.Source: Medindia