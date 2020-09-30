by Poojitha Shekar on  September 30, 2020 at 11:58 AM Heart Disease News
Lack of Social Bonding Heightens Heart Ailments During COVID-19
Lack of social bonding and uneven work-life balances are leading to increased anxiety levels among urban Indians in the house arrest period and triggering heart disease risks. Numerous cardiovascular disease cases are increasing exponentially during the pandemic, says a new study conducted by Bharti AXA General Insurance

On the World Heart Day, the Bharti AXA Health and Wellness Study aims to alert that cardiovascular disease risks are a threat in the time of COVID-19, when people are more at risk of developing severe forms of the virus and they are not doing enough to seek care for their heart and health.

"We are living in unprecedented times. The need to be conscious and wary of our physical health and well-being has never been more crucial than it is now. Evident through this study, stress can be an invisible but major contributor to heart disorders as it is a leading cause of cardiovascular ailments. At Bharti AXA General, we take pride in going the extra mile to understand the challenges and experiences that people face in terms of their health and financial safety during these anomalous times," said Sanjeev Srinivasan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Bharti AXA General Insurance.


On estimation by the World Health Organisation, with around 1.7 million deaths in 2016 being attributed to this dreaded ailment, heart disease is the leading cause of deaths in India.

Lifestyle, diet, lack of sleep, weight, consumption of alcohol and unhealthy habits such as smoking are some of the immediate causes of cardiovascular diseases.

According to a medical study, the risk of Indians developing coronary heart disease is around 3 to 4 times higher than that of Americans, 6 times higher than the Chinese and 20 times higher than the Japanese.

The research study, which interacted with over 1,000 consumers aged over 18 years across multiple cities, showed that older respondents seemed far more worried about not being able to socialize.

A major finding with regard to individuals work-life balance is that many were keen about sticking to strict deadlines about starting and ending their work days. It was noted that screen fatigue is causing strain epidemic among kids and work from home employees.

"World Heart Day is a reminder for organizations, communities and individuals to converse about increasing risks of heart ailments in the ongoing pandemic and wants us to be prudent in maintaining a healthy lifestyle amid growing challenges. This not only requires one to follow proper diets, get adequate sleep and avoid unhealthy habits but wants us to be cognizant of our mental health and lifestyle." said Srinivasan.



Source: Medindia

