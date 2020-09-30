by Samhita Vitta on  September 30, 2020 at 11:38 AM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Childhood Chemotherapy can Alter Heart’s Caretaker Cells
Chemotherapy for cancer changes the functions of the cells that repair heart injury, according to a new study by researchers at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio ( UT Health San Antonio).

The study published in PLOS ONE found that 20% of the children treated with anthracyclines go on to suffer heart failure later in life.

Cardiac fibroblast is a type of caretaker cell in the heart and other tissues of the body.


The researchers believe that damage to the cardiac fibroblast cells may play a role when childhood cancer survivors become adults.

The researchers are studying the effect of a tumor-suppressor gene called p53 has an impact on the response of cardiac fibroblasts to anthracyclines. The tumor suppressor gene p53 generally protects genes from damage.

The researchers found that when mouse cells without p53 were exposed to anthracyclines, the function of fibroblast was altered. Normal fibroblasts can migrate to help repair the injury in the heart. However, cardiac fibroblasts, when treated with anthracycline, showed lesser migration.

The researchers have not established whether or no less migration is detrimental.

Currently, pediatric oncologists provide lower doses of anthracycline chemotherapy as compared to when the drugs were introduced four decades ago. Thus, cases of heart failure brought on acutely by the chemotherapy are now rare.

The researchers suggest that heart cells may still be damaged even though there isn't heart failure or decline in heart function.

Though there are other types of cells in the heart, the researchers focus on cardiac fibroblasts.

"The overarching hypothesis we have in the lab is that damage to this cell population, the cardiac fibroblast, isn't innocuous," Dr. Aune said. "These cells can have their properties changed by exposure to gene-damaging agents. And then theoretically over time, that may be one contributor to the late effects that we see."

"That might translate into an inability to respond to insults such as high blood pressure or heart attacks because fibroblasts are so important in dealing with an injury," Dr. Mancilla said.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Radiomics Can Predict Patients’ Response To Chemotherapy
Radiomics, a field of study that systematically extracts patterns from CT scan images and then measures these patterns using artificial intelligence, has been found useful to predict patients' response to chemotherapy in lung cancer.
READ MORE
Does One Course of Chemotherapy Affect Sperm Count?
Single round of chemotherapy or radiation to treat early testicular cancer in men is will not affect sperm count and is safe, finds a recent study, offering hope to numerous patients worldwide.
READ MORE
‘Drug Sponge’ Could Minimize Chemotherapy Side-effects
A 'drug sponge' has been developed that can soak-up drugs from the bloodstream. Excess chemo drugs delivered to a tumor can be absorbed by the 'drug sponge' when inserted in a vein leaving the target organ.
READ MORE
Disrupting Glutamine Metabolism Aids to Treat Chemotherapy Resistant Pancreatic Cancer
Pancreatic cancers are resistant to chemotherapy; however, a new research has identified that targeting glutamine metabolism enhances the efficacy of chemotherapeutic drugs to treat the disease.
READ MORE
Chemotherapy
‘Chemo’ means medicine or ‘drug’; ‘therapy’ means ‘treatment’. Chemotherapy refers to the use of cytotoxic drugs in cancer treatment.
READ MORE
Chemotherapy Drugs
Chemotherapy drugs perform like ‘magic bullets’ to destroy cancer cells in the body.
READ MORE
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) is one of the most common types of adult leukemia and is considered as one of the ‘good cancers’.
READ MORE
Hodgkins Lymphoma
Hodgkins lymphoma or Hodgkins disease has the distinction of being the first cancer to be cured by chemotherapy or by radiotherapy.
READ MORE
Male Breast Cancer
Most cases of male breast cancer are diagnosed between the ages of 60 and 70 years. Treatment of male breast cancer often involves surgery.
READ MORE
Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma
Non Hodgkins Lymphoma is a cancer that affects the lymph tissues. It is made up of a wide array of subtypes.
READ MORE
Peritoneal Cancer
Peritoneal cancer is a rare cancer that develops in the peritoneum. Peritoneal cancers may be primary or secondary and symptoms of peritoneal cancer are vague.
READ MORE
Rhabdomyosarcoma
Rhabdomyosarcoma is a rare type of cancer affecting the striated muscles. It mostly occurs in children.
READ MORE
Tumor Lysis Syndrome
Tumor lysis syndrome is a collection of metabolic abnormalities due to the tumor cell lysis in patients with treatment for malignancies.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

More News on:

Parkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentChronic Lymphocytic LeukemiaHodgkins LymphomaNon-Hodgkins LymphomaChemotherapyChemotherapy DrugsPeritoneal CancerRhabdomyosarcomaMale Breast CancerTumor Lysis Syndrome