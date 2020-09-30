High Fructose Diet Worsens Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Consumption of a western diet, including fructose, is associated with increased rates of diabetes and obesity, and the researchers believe that IBD may be an additional disease worsened by fructose intake.The researchers found evidence of a direct link between fructose in foods and inflammatory bowel disease. The evidence supports the fact that high consumption of dietary fructose worsens disease in inflammatory bowel disease patients.The finding is crucial as it has the potential to provide guidance on diet choices for inflammatory bowel disease patients.The researchers used three mouse models with IBD. They were fed high amounts of fructose.The researchers found that high dietary fructose worsened colonic inflammation. The models also had notable effects in their gut bacteria, including changes in their type, metabolism and localization within the colon.Complementary mechanistic work also demonstrated that the microbiota is causally linked to the detrimental effects of the high fructose diet.The paper concludes that theThe researchers have planned to expand on these findings by developing interventions to prevent the pro-inflammatory effects of dietary fructose. They also plan to evaluate whether this diet increases colitis-associated tumorigenesis.They consider evaluating the effects of the diet on colitis-associated tumorigenesis as important because IBD patients are at increased risk of developing colon cancer due to a lifetime of chronic inflammation of the gut.Source: Medindia