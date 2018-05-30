medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Olfactory Receptor can be Effective in Bladder Cancer Treatment

by Adeline Dorcas on  May 30, 2018 at 3:48 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Olfactory receptor in the human bladder may prove beneficial for bladder cancer treatment and diagnosis, according to a new study.
Olfactory Receptor can be Effective in Bladder Cancer Treatment
Olfactory Receptor can be Effective in Bladder Cancer Treatment

Using cell culture studies, the team headed by Prof. Dr. Dr. Dr. Habil. Hanns Hatt and Dr. Lea Weber demonstrated that the receptor occurs more frequently in bladder cancer tissue than in healthy bladder tissue. Accordingly, significant higher amounts of the receptor could be found in the urine samples of patients.

The team from the Department for Cell physiology at Ruhr-Universität Bochum, together with colleagues from the Augusta Hospital in Bochum and the University Hospital in Düsseldorf describes the results in the journal Frontiers in Physiology. The researchers, moreover, explain why the olfactory receptor might be a suitable therapeutic target for cancerous and other diseases of the urinary bladder.

Sandalwood aroma inhibits tumour growth

The olfactory receptor in bladder tissue is named OR10H1. The researchers from Bochum have demonstrated that it responds to sandalwood scents, for example, Sandranol. In collaboration with Prof Dr. Wolfgang Schulz from the University Hospital in Düsseldorf, they analyzed the behavior of cultivated cancer cells when OR10H1 is activated by Sandranol. Hatt and Weber, moreover, identified the signaling pathway that is switched on in the cell when the odorant binds with its receptor.

After application of Sandranol, as well as of Santanol, i.e., the main component of natural sandalwood oil, the bladder cancer cells altered their shape; they became rounder.

Furthermore, cell division occurred less frequently, and cell motility was poorer. "In our cell culture studies, we successfully inhibited tumor growth using sandalwood scent," says Hanns Hatt. This effect was amplified by the fact that receptor activation leads to the release of so-called interleukins as well as ATP, the molecular currency of energy transfer, thus switching on the immune system's natural killer cells in the tissue.

Detectable in urine

The team also analyzed if the higher amount of receptors in bladder cancer tissue can be detected in urine. There, the researchers identified RNA transcripts of the receptors; they occurred in urine samples taken from bladder cancer patients in higher amounts than in healthy humans. "Consequently, OR10H1 might perhaps be used as a biomarker for the diagnosis of bladder cancer with urine samples," concludes Director Dr. Burkhard Ubrig from the Urology Clinic at the Augusta Hospital in Bochum.

Related study with breast cancer cells

In a related study, published in Frontiers in Oncology, the cell physiologists from the Ruhr-Universität Bochum demonstrated that the OR2B6 olfactory receptor occurs exclusively in breast cancer tissue. It does not occur in healthy tissue; outside the nose, it can only be found in small amounts in lung and pancreatic cancer cells. Therefore, the OR2B6 olfactory receptor may be potentially suited as a specific biomarker for breast cancer diagnosis, according to the authors of the study.

"Both studies have confirmed previous research findings made in our lab, namely that olfactory receptors occur outside the nose in both healthy and diseased cells of the body and that particularly high amounts of such receptors can be found in tumor cells," says Hanns Hatt. "In future, they will play an important role not only in the diagnosis of diseases but, first and foremost, they will provide novel approaches in tumor therapy."

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Related Links

Bladder Cancer

Bladder Cancer

Bladder cancer occurs due to abnormal cell growth in the urinary bladder. The most common kind usually is urothelial cancer or transitional cell carcinoma.

New Bladder Cancer Model Could Pave the Way for Better Treatments

New Bladder Cancer Model Could Pave the Way for Better Treatments

New bladder cancer model developed by researchers helps determine which patients may respond to checkpoint inhibitors, a class of immunotherapy drugs that "remove the brakes" that can keep the immune system from attacking cancer cells.

New Strategy for Treating Bladder Cancers

New Strategy for Treating Bladder Cancers

Arginine-degrading-enzyme therapy is beneficial for the treatment of cancers lacking the enzyme needed for arginine synthesis (argininosuccinate synthetase 1).

Urine Test Helps Detect Bladder Cancer Recurrence

Urine Test Helps Detect Bladder Cancer Recurrence

The presence of Telomerase reverse transcriptase in the urine helps predict recurrence of bladder cancer in more than 80% of patients.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette, smoking and diets are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause diseases

Enuresis/Bedwetting

Enuresis/Bedwetting

Bedwetting (nocturnal enuresis) is involuntary voiding of urine during sleep at least three times a week in a child aged 5 years or older.

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits.

Interstitial Cystitis

Interstitial Cystitis

Interstitial cystistis is an umbrella term where a pathology cannot be defined but the patient suffers from recurring, pain in the pelvic region along with other symptoms including frequency or urgency in urination

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children

Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children

Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abnormal Vesico-ureteric reflex, due to which the urine goes back to the kidneys from the bladder is also known to cause infection.

More News on:

Cancer and Homeopathy Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children Enuresis/Bedwetting Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Interstitial Cystitis Bladder Cancer Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Drug-Induced Neuropathy

Drug-Induced Neuropathy

Some drugs which are prescribed to treat disease may cause neuropathy as an adverse effect. Signs ...

 Drugs That Can Make You Feel Tired

Drugs That Can Make You Feel Tired

Drugs administered to cure a medical condition can cause fatigue. In such cases, consult a doctor ...

 Spasmodic Dysphonia

Spasmodic Dysphonia

Spasmodic or laryngeal dysphonia (SD) is a rare neurological condition characterized by involuntary ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...