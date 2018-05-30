medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

Fresh Samples Of Fruit Bats for Testing to be Sent from Kerala

by Sushma Rao on  May 30, 2018 at 4:18 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A fresh batch of five fruit bat samples will be sent to the Bhopal-based National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases for testinng, as the 14 deaths in Kerala's Kozhikode and Malappuram districts that were said to be caused by the Nipah virus outbreal are yet to be ascertained, said officials.
Fresh Samples Of Fruit Bats for Testing to be Sent from Kerala
Fresh Samples Of Fruit Bats for Testing to be Sent from Kerala

"The samples of fruit bats have been taken from the place where four deaths on account of Nipah virus from one family took place near here. These samples are being sent through a special messenger," said an official on Tuesday.

The move comes after 21 samples from bats and pigs were sent to the Bhopal lab last week but all tested negative as per the results which came out on Friday.

Those samples were taken from bats, found in the house of Moosa of Perambara near here. Moosa as well as two of his sons and another relative died after testing positive for Nipah virus.

Both sets of samples have been collected from the same place, but from different varieties of bats that are found in common near Moosa's house.

While the number of fresh fever cases have come down, three more patients who tested positive are under treatment at the Kozhikode Medical college hospital.

In a related development, Kozhikode police have registered a case after the district medical officer filed a complaint that a fake letter under her name and style is being widely circulated indicating that no one should eat chicken, as it has been found to spread Nipah virus.



Source: IANS
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Related Links

Nipah Virus (NiV) / Hendra Virus

Nipah Virus (NiV) / Hendra Virus

Nipah Virus (NiV) or Hendra virus is a deadly virus that spreads via contact with the saliva, urine, or excreta of fruit bats or pigs. Nipah outbreak is an emerging zoonosis which had resulted in fatal deaths in Kerala, India.

Kerala Man Suspected of Nipah Virus Detained in Goa Hospital

Kerala Man Suspected of Nipah Virus Detained in Goa Hospital

A Kerala man who travelled to Goa had shown symptoms similar to those who were affected with Nipah virus. The authorities have kept him in isolation ward at a leading hospital in Goa.

Nipah Virus Infection: Stay Calm, Practice Good Hygiene Tips

Nipah Virus Infection: Stay Calm, Practice Good Hygiene Tips

You can avoid contracting the brain-damaging Nipah virus by simple good hygiene practices such as frequent hand washing and eating well-cooked food. Nipah virus infection has killed 13 people in Kerala till now and led to quarantining of at least 40 ...

Northeast: No Nipah Virus Case Reported

Northeast: No Nipah Virus Case Reported

Northeast states had geared up on precautionary measures after Nipah virus outbreak.

Acid Base Dietary Balance and its Influence on Our Health and Wellbeing

Acid Base Dietary Balance and its Influence on Our Health and Wellbeing

Our lifestyles and eating habits can lead to acid build up and push the body to an unhealthy state. Understanding alkaline body state is important for our long term health.

Brand-Food Rules for the New Year

Brand-Food Rules for the New Year

With the increasing awareness and emphasis on diet and food, heres a new list of rules. Stick to these for a healthier, happier you.

Fruitarian Diet

Fruitarian Diet

A fruitarian diet is a diet composed of more than 50% fruit. The type of fruitarian diet varies among fruitarians.

Fruits to Help Lower Blood Pressure

Fruits to Help Lower Blood Pressure

Top reasons why you should eat fruits to lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease. Antioxidants in fruits keep your blood pressure under control.

Nails - Health and Disease

Nails - Health and Disease

Nail changes could indicate a health problem or a disease condition. Read more to know about what your nails say about your health.

Papaya

Papaya

Papaya, is not only nutritious, it has numerous medicinal benefits. The leaves, seeds and the milk of the papaya tree are used to cure intestinal problems.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease The Acid-Alkaline balance, Diet and Health Acid Base Dietary Balance and its Influence on Our Health and Wellbeing Nails - Health and Disease Fruits to Help Lower Blood Pressure Health benefits of bananas Fruitarian Diet Papaya Brand-Food Rules for the New Year 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Drug-Induced Neuropathy

Drug-Induced Neuropathy

Some drugs which are prescribed to treat disease may cause neuropathy as an adverse effect. Signs ...

 Drugs That Can Make You Feel Tired

Drugs That Can Make You Feel Tired

Drugs administered to cure a medical condition can cause fatigue. In such cases, consult a doctor ...

 Spasmodic Dysphonia

Spasmodic Dysphonia

Spasmodic or laryngeal dysphonia (SD) is a rare neurological condition characterized by involuntary ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...