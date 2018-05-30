medindia
Northeast: No Nipah Virus Case Reported

by Colleen Fleiss on  May 30, 2018 at 12:48 AM
In the northeast, no case of Nipah virus has been detected, reported official.

Manipur's Director, Health Services, K. Rajo said there were social media reports to the effect that some cases of Nipah had been detected in Meghalaya, but officials in the state denied any confirmed case.
The northeast region, which is visited daily by people from other states including Kerala - where an outbreak of the disease claimed at least a dozen lives, is vulnerable to such diseases, he said, but added all northeast states had geared up on precautionary measures.

Advising people to consume fruits after washing them carefully, he also said that in case low grade fever is detected in people coming from other states in general, and Kerala in particular, hospital officials should be informed.

He also said that special isolation wards are being arranged in the two major hospitals, Regional Institute of Medical Sciences and J.N. Institute of Medical Sciences located in Imphal to cope with any eventuality.

Meanwhile, an anti-diarrhoea fortnight was launched in Manipur from Monday, under which over 4 lakh children up to five years of age will be covered, he said. This fatal disease is claiming lives of lakhs of children in India every year.

Source: IANS
