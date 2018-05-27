Bihar: Nipah Virus Alert

The Bihar government has issued an alert of Nipah virus (NiV) in view of its outbreak in Kerala that has claimed 10 lives and created panic, revealed health officials.

"The government has issued an alert of Nipah virus (NiV) in view of its outbreak in Kerala that has claimed 10 lives and created panic," said health department official R. D. Ranjan.An advisory has also been issued to people with the dos and don'ts as preventive measures, said Ranjan.According to health experts, Nipah symptoms are not specific and include flu-like illness and hence can be confused with any respiratory illness.The natural host of the virus are fruit bats. Human infections can result from contacts with infected pigs.Also, humans become infected with Nipah as a result of consuming food products contaminated by secretions of infected fruit bats.Human-to-human transmission has also been documented.Source: IANS