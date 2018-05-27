medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. General Health News

Bihar: Nipah Virus Alert

by Colleen Fleiss on  May 27, 2018 at 9:06 PM General Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The Bihar government has issued an alert of Nipah virus (NiV) in view of its outbreak in Kerala that has claimed 10 lives and created panic, revealed health officials.
Bihar: Nipah Virus Alert
Bihar: Nipah Virus Alert

"The government has issued an alert of Nipah virus (NiV) in view of its outbreak in Kerala that has claimed 10 lives and created panic," said health department official R. D. Ranjan.

An advisory has also been issued to people with the dos and don'ts as preventive measures, said Ranjan.

According to health experts, Nipah symptoms are not specific and include flu-like illness and hence can be confused with any respiratory illness.

The natural host of the virus are fruit bats. Human infections can result from contacts with infected pigs.

Also, humans become infected with Nipah as a result of consuming food products contaminated by secretions of infected fruit bats.

Human-to-human transmission has also been documented.

Source: IANS
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Related Links

Nipah Virus (NiV) / Hendra Virus

Nipah Virus (NiV) / Hendra Virus

Nipah Virus (NiV) or Hendra virus is a deadly virus that spreads via contact with the saliva, urine, or excreta of fruit bats or pigs. Nipah outbreak is an emerging zoonosis which had resulted in fatal deaths in Kerala, India.

Nipah Virus Infection: Stay Calm, Practice Good Hygiene Tips

Nipah Virus Infection: Stay Calm, Practice Good Hygiene Tips

You can avoid contracting the brain-damaging Nipah virus by simple good hygiene practices such as frequent hand washing and eating well-cooked food. Nipah virus infection has killed 13 people in Kerala till now and led to quarantining of at least 40 ...

Nipah Virus Death Toll Now 13, One More Dies in Kozhikode

Nipah Virus Death Toll Now 13, One More Dies in Kozhikode

News of fresh cases of Nipah virus has come down, but a woman under treatment at the Kozhikode Medical College hospital died of Nipah virus infection on Saturday, taking the disease toll in Kerala to 13.

Nipah Virus (NiV) Takes Lives in Kozhikode Post Fever

Nipah Virus (NiV) Takes Lives in Kozhikode Post Fever

Nipah virus (NiV), spread by fruit bats takes the lives of two people due to high fever in Kozhikode, say officials.

Chicken Pox

Chicken Pox

Chicken pox is an acute and highly contagious viral infection caused by the varicella zoster virus.

Shigellosis

Shigellosis

Shigellosis or Bacillary Dysentery is a common cause of gastro-enteritis worldwide and can cause bloody diarrhea (called dysentery).

More News on:

Chicken Pox Shigellosis Nipah Virus (NiV) / Hendra Virus 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Tularemia / Rabbit Fever

Test Your Knowledge on Tularemia / Rabbit Fever

Tularemia is an uncommon, highly contagious bacterial infection acquired in humans by insect bites ...

 Nipah Virus (NiV) / Hendra Virus

Nipah Virus (NiV) / Hendra Virus

Nipah Virus (NiV) or Hendra virus is a deadly virus that spreads via contact with the saliva, ...

 7 Tips to Prevent Nose Bleeds in Summer

7 Tips to Prevent Nose Bleeds in Summer

Nose Bleeds or Epistaxis are common during summer. Here are simple tips to prevent nasal bleeding ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...