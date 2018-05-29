medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Heart Disease News

Genes Could One Day Revolutionize Personalized Cardiovascular Care

by Sushma Rao on  May 29, 2018 at 10:55 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Molecular interactions of a person's unique genes were studied to identify new cardiovascular traits and disorders and for therapeutic screening, according to the recent study by the American Heart Association.
Genes Could One Day Revolutionize Personalized Cardiovascular Care
Genes Could One Day Revolutionize Personalized Cardiovascular Care

"The promise of genomic medicine is to be able to use a patient's specific genetic material to make a personalized forecast of their risk for heart disease, and if they develop disease, predict its course and determine the particular medications that are more likely to help with their disease," said KiranMusunuru, M.D., Ph.D., M.P.H., chair of the writing committee for the statement and an associate professor of cardiovascular medicine and genetics at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

"Over the next decade, as we learn about cardiovascular disease at the molecular level, the hope is that we can develop therapies that will take advantage of this knowledge and be able to either treat or potentially cure disease," Musunuru said.

DNA and RNA are two types of molecules found in most living organisms. DNA contains genetic information that is "translated" by means of RNA into proteins and metabolites, the tiny components that form cells and which play many other critical roles in the body. While genes, which are made up of DNA, carry traits inherited from your ancestors and are relatively stable during your lifetime, their "translation" can be altered by environmental factors, such as tobacco smoke, diet and exercise, for example.

Genomic medicine looks at all the types of molecular variation, from the DNA and RNA to the microorganisms in the human gut that seem to play an increasingly important role in maintaining health, and it seeks to find associations between patterns in these data and health outcomes.

An example of genomic medicine that is currently available to doctors is a noninvasive blood test for heart transplant patients, which measures the levels of 11 different RNA molecules to determine whether the patient's immune system is rejecting the transplant. Traditionally, physicians biopsy cells from the patient's heart on a weekly or biweekly basis by inserting a catheter into the heart to extract cells to monitor the transplanted organ for signs of rejection. While biopsies are considered relatively safe, there are risks, costs and discomfort for the patient.

"The hope is that with genomic medicine, there will be hundreds of examples of noninvasive tests like this that doctors can do to better forecast and better manage disease," Musunuru said.

Researchers similarly hope that induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) -- stem cells that are grown from mature cells in the body, such as skin or blood, and can be converted into any type of cell -- can provide clinicians with a noninvasive method to learn more about a person's risk of cardiovascular disease and test potential treatments before they are given to a patient.

For example, doctors could use iPSCs to grow millions of a patient's heart cells in the laboratory and use these cells to identify the best course of treatment to benefit the patient.

The use of iPSCs is still in early testing and not yet available to patients, but the preliminary results are promising, Musunuru said.

"With induced pluripotent stem cells, we will be able to determine upfront which medications are going to work better and get a sense of a medication's potential side effects," Musunuru said. "I am confident we will reach the point where we can start incorporating these kinds of cells into actual patient care."

The statement is published in the American Heart Association journal Circulation: Genomic and Precision Medicine, where Musunuru serves as editor-in-chief.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Related Links

Genes may Guide Intelligence throughout Life

Genes may Guide Intelligence throughout Life

Ever wondered how your intelligence level is different from others? learn more about how genetic makeup can guide intelligence during your lifespan

Genetic Testing of Diseases

Genetic Testing of Diseases

Genetic testing helps to confirm a genetic condition in an individual and involves q complex laboratory techniques

Cardiac Markers

Cardiac Markers

Cardiac markers are biomarkers which are measured to evaluate the function of heart. The test for troponin may be regarded as the most sensitive and specific test for myocardial

Weaver Syndrome

Weaver Syndrome

Weaver syndrome is a genetic disorder in which children show accelerated bone growth, advanced bone age and a characteristic appearance of the face.

More News on:

Weaver Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Drugs That Can Make You Feel Tired

Drugs That Can Make You Feel Tired

Drugs administered to cure a medical condition can cause fatigue. In such cases, consult a doctor ...

 Spasmodic Dysphonia

Spasmodic Dysphonia

Spasmodic or laryngeal dysphonia (SD) is a rare neurological condition characterized by involuntary ...

 Lofexidine

Lofexidine

Lofexidine tablets for oral use were approved by FDA in May 2018, for reducing the intensity of ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...