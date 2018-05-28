medindia
Kerala Man Suspected of Nipah Virus Detained in Goa Hospital

by Hannah Joy on  May 28, 2018 at 4:24 PM Indian Health News
A man from Kerala who has travelled to Goa by train was found to be infected with Nipah virus and is at an isolation ward of a leading hospital, as he developed symptoms similar to those who were affected.
Health Minister Vishwajeet Rane told reporters that it was not clear whether the person in question was suffering from the Nipah virus or not.

The results would be verified only once test results were back from the National Institute of Virology in Pune.

"It is not clear yet whether it is a Nipah case. We will have to wait for test results from Pune. The person admitted himself on his own, after he felt he had some symptoms similar to those affected by Nipah and he has been kept in the isolation ward at the Goa Medical College," Rane said.

The Nipah virus is transmitted through direct contact with infected bats, pigs or from other infected persons.



Source: IANS
