A man from Kerala who has travelled to Goa by train was found to be infected with Nipah virus and is at an isolation ward of a leading hospital, as he developed symptoms similar to those who were affected.

Kerala Man Suspected of Nipah Virus Detained in Goa Hospital

‘Nipah Virus (NiV) is a deadly virus that spreads when a person comes in contact with the saliva, urine, or excreta of fruit bats or pigs.’

Health Minister Vishwajeet Rane told reporters that it was not clear whether the person in question was suffering from the Nipah virus or not.The results would be verified only once test results were back from the National Institute of Virology in Pune."It is not clear yet whether it is a Nipah case. We will have to wait for test results from Pune. The person admitted himself on his own, after he felt he had some symptoms similar to those affected by Nipah and he has been kept in the isolation ward at the Goa Medical College," Rane said.The Nipah virus is transmitted through direct contact with infected bats, pigs or from other infected persons.Source: IANS