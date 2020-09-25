by Samhita Vitta on  September 25, 2020 at 12:41 PM Research News
Obstructive Sleep Apnea Risk Varies in Epileptic Patients
Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) risk is higher in generalized epilepsy patients who have seizures from both sides of the brain simultaneously when compared with focal epilepsy patients who have seizures from only one area of the brain, according to a Rutgers study.

The study is published in the journal Epilepsy & Behavior.

The study consisted of 115 patients out of which 27 patients had generalized epilepsy, and 88 patients had focal epilepsy. The patients were from a Level 4 Epilepsy Center.


The researchers wanted to understand the relationship between the seizure frequency, epilepsy type and results on a standard screening tool to assess obstructive sleep apnea risk in generalized epilepsy and focal epilepsy patients.

The researchers found that older age, a history of high blood pressure, and a higher body-mass index were associated with a higher risk of obstructive sleep apnea in people with epilepsy.

"OSA is common in patients with epilepsy and treatment may improve seizure control. However, this condition is often undiagnosed in patients with epilepsy, and understanding of the risk profile for OSA is important," said lead author Matthew Scharf.

There was no significant difference in excessive daytime sleepiness between the types of epilepsy. Excessive daytime sleepiness is a common symptom in people with obstructive sleep apnea and epilepsy.

Around 22 million Americans suffer from sleep apnea, and 80% of the cases of moderate and severe obstructive sleep apnea are undiagnosed. There are many ways, such as wearing an oral appliance to keep the throat open while sleeping, use of continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP), and weight loss to treat sleep apnea.

More than 3 million Americans have epilepsy, and more than 80% of epilepsy patients experience focal-onset seizures. About two-thirds of patients with epilepsy can have their seizures controlled with proper medication.

"Possible reasons for higher risk of OSA in people with generalized epilepsy include greater brainstem dysfunction, altered control of the muscles of the upper airway, instability in the respiratory control system and differences in the anatomy of the upper airway," Scharf said.

The antiepileptic medicines were similar between the two groups. However, patients with generalized epilepsy may have started the medications at a young age and used them longer. This could also be a factor.

Treatment of obstructive sleep apnea may help patients feel better, be healthier. It may be an important part of epilepsy treatment.



