by Samhita Vitta on  September 25, 2020 at 12:23 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Pain Sketches Can Help Migraine Patients in Surgery
Patients who draw their headache pain provide plastic surgeons with valuable information that have a larger reduction in headache scores after migraine surgery, according to a new study by Harvard Medical School.

The study is published in the journal Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.

Migraine surgery has become an alternative treatment for patients with intractable migraine headaches. Plastic surgeons target specific trigger sites that are linked to certain headache patterns.


According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, more than 5,200 patients underwent migraine peripheral trigger site surgery in 2019.

There are 'pathognomic' pain sites for each trigger site. The authors wanted to analyze how well do the patterns in patients drawings help predict the outcome of migraine surgery.

The study consisted of 106 patients who made pain sketches as part of their evaluation for migraine surgery.

The pain sketches were reviewed by experienced researchers who were unaware of the patients' headache symptoms or other characteristics. The researchers classified the pain sketches into three groups:

  • Typical - This group consisted of 59% of the sketches showing pain originating from and spreading along the expected path of a specific nerve
  • Intermediate - This group consisted of 29 % of the sketches showing pain along the path of the nerve, but with an atypical spread of pain
  • Atypical - This group consisted of 12 of the sketches showing pain originating and radiating outside of the expected nerve distribution
The outcomes of the surgery were assessed a year later using a standard score, the Migraine Headache Index (MHI).

Patients with typical or intermediate pain patterns in their drawing had good outcomes where the MHI scores improved by 73% and 78% respectively.

The results were not so good in patients with atypical pain were just one-fifth of the patients had a 30 % improvement in MHI score.

The researchers state that the pain drawings should be used as a part of the standard patient assessment. Patients with atypical pain should understand that they have lower chances of a positive outcome after the surgery.

"As we continue to develop algorithms to select patients for migraine surgery, patient drawings should be considered as an effective, cheap, and simple-to-interpret tool to select candidates for surgery," the authors conclude.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Acupuncture can Treat Migraines
Migraines affect more than one billion people worldwide. Therefore, treating with manual acupuncture can reduce the frequency of migraine days and migraine attacks.
READ MORE
Excess Coffee Consumption can Trigger Migraine Headache
Excess daily consumption of caffeine or caffeinated beverages can trigger a migraine attack in persons who suffer from episodic migraine even after taking into consideration other potential factors such as lifestyle and stress.
READ MORE
New Genetic Mechanism Underlying Migraines Discovered
Novel genetic mutation that makes neurons in the brain hyperexcitable resulting in migraine headaches has been identified recently. Drugs decreasing neuronal excitability could be developed in future, as an effective migraine treatment.
READ MORE
Migraines More Common in Women Due to Estrogen Levels
The cause of migraines has been narrowed down to estrogen and other sex hormones, according to researchers who analyzed migraines, their triggers and their relationship with sex hormones.
READ MORE
Drug Induced Headache
Medication-induced headache (MIH) or a medication-overuse headache (MOH) is a condition where a patient suffers daily chronic headaches due to over-use of some medications, mainly painkillers.
READ MORE
Headache / Cephalgia
A headache literally means ‘pain in the head’. It is a common complaint that may occur frequently in some
READ MORE
Headache Symptom Evaluation
A headache could vary in features according to the cause.
READ MORE
Menstrual Migraine
Menstrual migraine refers to severe headaches occurring in women two to three days before onset and during periods, and is related to hormonal fluctuations.
READ MORE
Migraine
Migraine is a chronic disorder characterized by headache, nausea, vomiting or sensitivity to light and sound.
READ MORE
Retinal Migraine / Ocular Migraine
Ocular migraine consists of brief periods of visual loss in one eye, which is accompanied or preceded by a headache. Flashing and zigzag lights are symptoms.
READ MORE
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS) is a rare condition that occurs when blood vessels or nerves become compressed in the space between the collarbone and the first rib.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

More News on:

MigraineHeadache / CephalgiaHeadache Symptom EvaluationThoracic Outlet SyndromeRetinal Migraine / Ocular MigraineMenstrual MigraineDrug Induced Headache