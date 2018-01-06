medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

No Reports of Nipah Virus in Delhi

by Rishika Gupta on  June 1, 2018 at 5:44 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

After having issued a health advisory for the Nipah virus, the Delhi government says that they have had no cases in Delhi so far.
No Reports of Nipah Virus in Delhi
No Reports of Nipah Virus in Delhi

The Delhi government on Thursday, while issuing a health advisory for the Nipah virus, said that no incidence of the infection had been reported in the national capital as of now.

In the advisory, the Directorate General of Health Services said that the infection, spread from animals to humans, "can happen through infected bats by their bite or indirectly by consuming fruits contaminated by their saliva, close contact with infected pigs or patient of Nipah Virus infection."

People "having a viral fever like symptoms with neck rigidity" have been asked to report to a health care facility immediately and also asked not to self-medicate.

"Nipah Virus disease is not a major outbreak, and only local occurrence limited to few districts in Kerala," the advisory said, adding that "no human infection of Nipah Virus infection has been reported in Delhi till date."

Source: IANS
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Related Links

Northeast: No Nipah Virus Case Reported

Northeast: No Nipah Virus Case Reported

Northeast states had geared up on precautionary measures after Nipah virus outbreak.

Kerala Man Suspected of Nipah Virus Detained in Goa Hospital

Kerala Man Suspected of Nipah Virus Detained in Goa Hospital

A Kerala man who travelled to Goa had shown symptoms similar to those who were affected with Nipah virus. The authorities have kept him in isolation ward at a leading hospital in Goa.

Bihar: Nipah Virus Alert

Bihar: Nipah Virus Alert

Nipah virus prevention: People have been advised to keep distance from bats and pigs. They have been asked not to consume fruits without washing them.

Nipah Virus Infection: Stay Calm, Practice Good Hygiene Tips

Nipah Virus Infection: Stay Calm, Practice Good Hygiene Tips

You can avoid contracting the brain-damaging Nipah virus by simple good hygiene practices such as frequent hand washing and eating well-cooked food. Nipah virus infection has killed 13 people in Kerala till now and led to quarantining of at least 40 ...

Chicken Pox

Chicken Pox

Chicken pox is an acute and highly contagious viral infection caused by the varicella zoster virus.

Nipah Virus (NiV) / Hendra Virus

Nipah Virus (NiV) / Hendra Virus

Nipah Virus (NiV) or Hendra virus is a deadly virus that spreads via contact with the saliva, urine, or excreta of fruit bats or pigs. Nipah outbreak is an emerging zoonosis which had resulted in fatal deaths in Kerala, India.

Shigellosis

Shigellosis

Shigellosis or Bacillary Dysentery is a common cause of gastro-enteritis worldwide and can cause bloody diarrhea (called dysentery).

More News on:

Chicken Pox Shigellosis Nipah Virus (NiV) / Hendra Virus 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Why is Food Timing Important for Weight Loss?

Why is Food Timing Important for Weight Loss?

Nutrient timing is knowing when to eat specific nutrients to feel energetic, full and yet not gain ...

 Erenumab-aooe

Erenumab-aooe

Erenumab-aooe is a human monoclonal antibody approved by FDA in May 2018 to use as a subcutaneous ...

 Mesenteric Ischemia

Mesenteric Ischemia

Mesenteric ischemia refers to a group of disorders characterized by symptomatic reduction in blood ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...