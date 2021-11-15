About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

New Treatment for Advanced Fatty Liver Disease Revealed

by Dr Jayashree on November 15, 2021 at 9:59 PM
Font : A-A+

Patients with obesity and advanced fatty liver disease who had bariatric weight loss surgery significantly lowered their future risk of liver disease complications and serious cardiovascular disease compared with patients who did not have surgery, according to a Cleveland Clinic study.

Obesity is a major risk factor for developing an advanced form of fatty liver disease known as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The accumulation of fat in the liver causes inflammation and damages the organ.

Advertisement


As the liver disease progresses, scar tissues form in the liver, preventing the liver from functioning properly. A liver that is permanently damaged increases the risk for liver cancer and may require a transplant to survive.

In addition to complications related to liver disease, fatty liver and NASH are strongly linked with diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, such as heart attack and heart failure.
Advertisement

To manage NASH, a multidisciplinary approach is needed to prevent further liver injury and minimize the future risk of serious cardiovascular events.

However, there are currently no approved medical treatments for NASH and no therapy has been shown to reduce the risk of serious cardiovascular events or liver disease progression in patients with NASH.

孏here is currently no FDA-approved medication for fatty liver,� said Ali Aminian, M.D., director of Cleveland Clinic𠏋 Bariatric & Metabolic Institute and lead investigator of the study.

To find a new option, a new study investigated the long-term relationship between weight loss surgery and future risk of progression to cirrhosis and the development of serious cardiovascular events in patients with NASH and obesity. The results were published in JAMA.

Researchers studied 1,158 adult patients with biopsy-proven NASH who had their liver biopsy between 2004 and 2016 at Cleveland Clinic and were followed through March 2021.

A bariatric surgery group of 650 patients was compared with a control group of 508 nonsurgical patients. Study participants had similar characteristics such as the severity of liver disease at their baseline liver biopsy.

Ten years after enrolment, advanced liver disease (progression to cirrhosis, liver cancer, need for a liver transplant, or death from liver disease) occurred in 2.3% in the surgical group versus 9.6% in the control group.

In addition, at the end of the study, 8.5% in the surgical group and 15.7% in the nonsurgical group developed major adverse cardiovascular events such as heart attack, heart failure, stroke, or death from heart disease.

At 10 years, body weight was reduced by 22.4% in the surgical group and by 4.6% in the nonsurgical group. Bariatric surgery also was associated with a significant reduction in blood sugar levels in patients with diabetes.

These findings confirm the durability of health benefits of weight loss surgery.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Alterations in Brain Function During a Unique Spiritual Prac...
Anticoagulant Drugs Have Beneficial Side Effects for COVID-... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Health Benefits of Japanese Knotweed
Health Benefits of Japanese Knotweed
World Diabetes Day 2021 -
World Diabetes Day 2021 - "Access to Diabetes Care: If Not Now, When?"
Baby Teeth May Signal Mental Health Disorder Risk in Later Life
Baby Teeth May Signal Mental Health Disorder Risk in Later Life
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Alcoholic Liver Disease Liver Biopsy Hepatitis A Liver Wilson's Disease Biliary Cirrhosis Milk Thistle Current Treatments for Liver Cancer Fatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in India Living Donor Liver Transplant: What Are the Risks? 

Recommended Reading
Fatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in India
Fatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in India
Non alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the leading cause of liver dysfunction worldwide and .....
Weight Loss Drugs
Weight Loss Drugs
Diet pills are medicines that help control or reduce weight. Diet pills are otherwise know as ......
Alcohol Effects After Bariatric Surgery
Alcohol Effects After Bariatric Surgery
Gastric sleeve and gastric bypass surgery potentiate the intoxicating effects of alcohol due to its ...
Bariatric Surgery - Short Term and Long Term Outcomes
Bariatric Surgery - Short Term and Long Term Outcomes
The benefits of bariatric surgery outweigh its side-effects. With the surgery you can lose 45 to ......
Alcoholic Liver Disease
Alcoholic Liver Disease
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Alcoholic Liver Disease....
Biliary Cirrhosis
Biliary Cirrhosis
Biliary cirrhosis occurs due to obstruction to the flow of bile through bile ducts either within the...
Current Treatments for Liver Cancer
Current Treatments for Liver Cancer
Current Treatments for Liver Cancer (also known as hepatoma or hepatocellular carcinoma) can result ...
Hepatitis A
Hepatitis A
Hepatitis A is the most benign of the hepatitis viruses and usually has no long term side effects. H...
Living Donor Liver Transplant: What Are the Risks?
Living Donor Liver Transplant: What Are the Risks?
The risk of dying as a result of a living donor liver segment removal is between 0.2-2.0%. The risk ...
Milk Thistle
Milk Thistle
Milk Thistle is a resourceful natural plant which has many medicinal benefits. In herbal medication ...
Wilson's Disease
Wilson's Disease
This is a rare inherited systemic disorder of copper metabolism, affecting the liver mainly before o...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close