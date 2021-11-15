New Treatment for Advanced Fatty Liver Disease Revealed

Advertisement

In addition to complications related to liver disease,To manage NASH, a multidisciplinary approach is needed to prevent further liver injury and minimize the future risk of serious cardiovascular events.However, there are currently no approved medical treatments for NASH and no therapy has been shown to reduce the risk of serious cardiovascular events or liver disease progression in patients with NASH.孏here is currently no FDA-approved medication for fatty liver,� said Ali Aminian, M.D., director of Cleveland Clinic𠏋 Bariatric & Metabolic Institute and lead investigator of the study.To find a new option, a new study investigated the long-term relationship between weight loss surgery and future risk of progression to cirrhosis and the development of serious cardiovascular events in patients with NASH and obesity. The results were published inResearchers studied 1,158 adult patients with biopsy-proven NASH who had their liver biopsy between 2004 and 2016 at Cleveland Clinic and were followed through March 2021.A bariatric surgery group of 650 patients was compared with a control group of 508 nonsurgical patients. Study participants had similar characteristics such as the severity of liver disease at their baseline liver biopsy.In addition, at the end of the study, 8.5% in the surgical group and 15.7% in the nonsurgical group developed major adverse cardiovascular events such as heart attack, heart failure, stroke, or death from heart disease.At 10 years, body weight was reduced by 22.4% in the surgical group and by 4.6% in the nonsurgical group. Bariatric surgery also was associated with a significant reduction in blood sugar levels in patients with diabetes.These findings confirm the durability of health benefits of weight loss surgery.Source: Medindia