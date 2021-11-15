Alterations in Brain Function During a Unique Spiritual Practice

Orgasmic meditation is a unique spiritual practice that uses stimulation of a woman's clitoris as its focus, has been found to produce a distinctive pattern of brain function, according to a first-ever study in the journal, Frontiers in Psychology.
The study was conducted by the Department of Integrative Medicine and Nutritional Sciences, as well as the Departments of Obstetrics and Gynecology, at Thomas Jefferson University.
Orgasmic Meditation, or OM, is a paired practice such that there is one participant who stimulates the clitoris (a male in this study), and one participant who receives that stimulation (always a female) for 15 minutes.
There were significant changes in both the males and females separately, as well as when combined. This implies that certain general aspects of the practice can affect both the male and female participants in similar and different ways.
Specific changes in frontal lobes have been observed similar to other meditation practices that involve intense focus as well as a sense of release or flow.
There were also changes in the parietal lobe, an area of the brain involved in the spatial representation of the self, and associated with feelings of oneness and connectedness during spiritual practices.
Parts of the temporal lobe and emotional centers of the limbic were also affected during meditation practices as well as sexual stimulation.
"This is a ground-breaking study of a very unique practice," says senior author on the paper Andrew Newberg, MD, research director of the Department of Integrative Medicine and Nutritional Sciences and director of the Marcus Institute of Integrative Health at Thomas Jefferson University.
These findings suggest the possibility of an important link between sexuality and spirituality. The brain changes were also correlated basic body functions and are implicated in both intense meditation effects as well as sexual stimulation.
In addition, patients reported profound spiritual experiences including intense feelings of oneness, unity, and connectedness.
It should also be emphasized that the findings may have implications for therapeutic applications in the future, helping with various neurological and psychological problems including emotional traumas, sexual dysfunction, and even depression.
Source: Medindia