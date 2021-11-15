About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Alterations in Brain Function During a Unique Spiritual Practice

by Dr Jayashree on November 15, 2021 at 9:50 PM
Font : A-A+

Alterations in Brain Function During a Unique Spiritual Practice

Orgasmic meditation is a unique spiritual practice that uses stimulation of a woman's clitoris as its focus, has been found to produce a distinctive pattern of brain function, according to a first-ever study in the journal, Frontiers in Psychology.

The study was conducted by the Department of Integrative Medicine and Nutritional Sciences, as well as the Departments of Obstetrics and Gynecology, at Thomas Jefferson University.

Advertisement


Orgasmic Meditation, or OM, is a paired practice such that there is one participant who stimulates the clitoris (a male in this study), and one participant who receives that stimulation (always a female) for 15 minutes.

In this new study, 20 pairs of meditators used functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) to measure the changes in functional connectivity between the OM practice and a neutral state of the brain.
Advertisement

There were significant changes in both the males and females separately, as well as when combined. This implies that certain general aspects of the practice can affect both the male and female participants in similar and different ways.

Specific changes in frontal lobes have been observed similar to other meditation practices that involve intense focus as well as a sense of release or flow.

There were also changes in the parietal lobe, an area of the brain involved in the spatial representation of the self, and associated with feelings of oneness and connectedness during spiritual practices.

Parts of the temporal lobe and emotional centers of the limbic were also affected during meditation practices as well as sexual stimulation.

"This is a ground-breaking study of a very unique practice," says senior author on the paper Andrew Newberg, MD, research director of the Department of Integrative Medicine and Nutritional Sciences and director of the Marcus Institute of Integrative Health at Thomas Jefferson University.

These findings suggest the possibility of an important link between sexuality and spirituality. The brain changes were also correlated basic body functions and are implicated in both intense meditation effects as well as sexual stimulation.

In addition, patients reported profound spiritual experiences including intense feelings of oneness, unity, and connectedness.

It should also be emphasized that the findings may have implications for therapeutic applications in the future, helping with various neurological and psychological problems including emotional traumas, sexual dysfunction, and even depression.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Does Sleep Disorders Affect COVID-19 Outcome?
New Treatment for Advanced Fatty Liver Disease Revealed >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Health Benefits of Japanese Knotweed
Health Benefits of Japanese Knotweed
World Diabetes Day 2021 -
World Diabetes Day 2021 - "Access to Diabetes Care: If Not Now, When?"
Baby Teeth May Signal Mental Health Disorder Risk in Later Life
Baby Teeth May Signal Mental Health Disorder Risk in Later Life
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Parkinsons Disease Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Brain Benefits of Meditation / Meditation Therapy Brain Facts Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Ataxia Meditation: Just For The Mind? Language Areas in The Brain Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) 

Recommended Reading
Benefits of Meditation / Meditation Therapy
Benefits of Meditation / Meditation Therapy
Meditation therapy is one of the best Alternative Therapies. It is a Mind-Body Medicine....
Benefits of Spirituality
Benefits of Spirituality
Spirituality enables and propagates discovering our true selves. We do think that perception is a .....
Daily Yoga can Keep Your Brain Healthy
Daily Yoga can Keep Your Brain Healthy
Yoga for brain health: Practicing yoga every day can boost your brain health and help keep stress, ....
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis....
Ataxia
Ataxia
Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or ...
Language Areas in The Brain
Language Areas in The Brain
The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, writte...
Meditation: Just For The Mind?
Meditation: Just For The Mind?
We meditate to calm the mind and perceive inner self through spirituality. On the other hand, we als...
Parkinsons Disease
Parkinsons Disease
Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. ...
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and me...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close