Alterations in Brain Function During a Unique Spiritual Practice

In this new study, 20 pairs of meditators used functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) to measure the changes in functional connectivity between the OM practice and a neutral state of the brain.There were significant changes in both the males and females separately, as well as when combined.Specific changes in frontal lobes have been observed similar to other meditation practices that involve intense focus as well as a sense of release or flow.There were also changes in the parietal lobe, an area of the brain involved in the spatial representation of the self, and associated with feelings of oneness and connectedness during spiritual practices.Parts of the temporal lobe and emotional centers of the limbic were also affected during meditation practices as well as sexual stimulation."This is a ground-breaking study of a very unique practice," says senior author on the paper Andrew Newberg, MD, research director of the Department of Integrative Medicine and Nutritional Sciences and director of the Marcus Institute of Integrative Health at Thomas Jefferson University.These findings suggest the possibility of an important link between sexuality and spirituality.In addition, patients reported profound spiritual experiences including intense feelings of oneness, unity, and connectedness.It should also be emphasized that the findings may have implications for therapeutic applications in the future, helping with various neurological and psychological problems including emotional traumas, sexual dysfunction, and even depression.Source: Medindia