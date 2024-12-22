About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
How Open-World Video Games Enhance Mental Well-Being

by Colleen Fleiss on Dec 22 2024 6:49 PM

Open-world video games improve mental well-being by offering stress relief and immersive escapes.

Open-world video games can greatly enhance relaxation and mental well-being in postgraduate students. These games, with their vast environments and player freedom, provide cognitive escapism, allowing players to unwind from daily stress and boost their mood. ()
The study, a collaboration between researchers from Imperial College London, United Kingdom, and the University of Graz, Austria, used a mixed methods approach: they combined survey data from 609 players and in-depth interviews of 32 players. Popular titles like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom were found to provide players with a sense of freedom and autonomy, allowing them to explore and interact with virtual worlds at their own pace.

What are Open-World Video Games

Open-world games offer players a vast and immersive experience, allowing them to explore expansive environments, complete quests at their own pace, and interact with a dynamic world. These games often feature non-linear storylines, giving players the freedom to choose their own path and make decisions that shape the narrative. With a focus on exploration and player agency, open-world games have become a popular and influential genre in the gaming industry.

This cognitive escapism was closely linked to reduced stress levels and improved mental health. The analysis showed that playing open-world games directly boosted participants’ relaxation levels, which positively impacted well-being.

Immersive gaming experiences could serve as a method for stress management and mental health improvement. Future research could explore the long-term therapeutic potential, particularly for managing stress and anxiety in other populations.

Reference:
  1. Open-World Games’ Affordance of Cognitive Escapism, Relaxation, and Mental Well-Being Among Postgraduate Students: Mixed Methods Study - (https://www.jmir.org/2024/1/e63760)
Source-Eurekalert
