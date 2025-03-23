About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
The Placenta's Hidden Hand in Schizophrenia Risk

by Colleen Fleiss on Mar 23 2025 2:09 AM

Genetic risk linked to placental DNA methylation may offer new paths for preventing and treating psychiatric disorders.

Involving 28 researchers from 18 institutions across Europe and the U.S., the study highlights the placenta's crucial role in neuropsychiatric development. It reveals that specific epigenetic changes, particularly DNA methylation, can influence gene expression linked to psychiatric disorders, suggesting that genetic risk may begin in the prenatal stage. ()

Epigenetics: The Dynamic Dance of DNA Methylation

Epigenetic modifications are chemical changes in DNA and its associated proteins that regulate gene activity without altering their sequence. One of the most studied modifications is DNA methylation, a process in which methyl groups—small molecules composed of one carbon and three hydrogen atoms—are added to specific regions of the DNA. This mechanism, essential for development, environmental adaptation, and disease predisposition, is influenced by genetics and responds to factors such as diet, stress, and exposure to pollutants.

Other conditions, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) or autism, show some potentially causal associations, although to a lesser extent, while no visible effects were found in other analyzed pathologies. “These findings reinforce the hypothesis that schizophrenia and other disorders have a neurodevelopmental origin and that the placenta plays a fundamental role in this process,” explains Dr. Fernandez-Jimenez.

The discovery that genetic risk may be linked to placental DNA methylation opens new avenues for preventing and treating psychiatric disorders. “If we could identify risk factors at the prenatal stage, we could intervene before symptoms appear, adjusting treatments or designing personalized preventive strategies,” adds Cilleros-Portet, who completed her PhD at UPV/EHU last summer and is currently a postdoctoral researcher at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York.

The study also underscores the importance of understanding where and when each genetic factor acts in pathology, since this could impact therapeutic decision-making. “Not all genes associated with a disorder should be treated directly; some may have acted in an earlier developmental stages and may not be actionable in adulthood,” concludes Fernandez-Jimenez.

This research represents a significant advance in understanding the biological basis of neuropsychiatric disorders and opens new lines of investigation for early detection, as well as for the development of more effective therapies.

Reference:
  1. Potentially causal associations between placental DNA methylation and schizophrenia and other neuropsychiatric disorders. - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-025-57760-3)
Source-Eurekalert
