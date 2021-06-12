About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

New Therapy for Efficient Skin Wound Healing Developed

by Colleen Fleiss on December 6, 2021 at 10:27 PM
Font : A-A+

New Therapy for Efficient Skin Wound Healing Developed

Agrin protein discovered helps promote wound healing and repair, when it is triggered after skin tissue is injured, revealed research published in the journal Nature Communications.

One in 20 Singaporeans is afflicted with chronic wound conditions.[1] Complications in the healing of chronic wounds are prevalent in patients suffering from diabetes or burn injuries, and are a leading cause of amputation and decreased emotional wellbeing for patients. During injury, a major chunk of extracellular matrix (ECM)—which helps to rebuild tissue—is lost, therefore delaying wound healing. As such, the timely replenishment of key ECM proteins may accelerate wound healing.

Advertisement


In this study, researchers have shown that timely induction or exogenous supplementation of Agrin, an ECM protein, may promote accelerated healing of injured skin tissues. Using both human and pre-clinical models, they found that physical injury to the skin tissue enhanced the expression of Agrin, which preserves the mechanical architecture of injured skin layers by repairing the skin tissue.

The IMCB team in collaboration with the Mechanobiology Institute, National University of Singapore also discovered that a recombinant fragment of Agrin that can be easily produced, sAgrin, may serve as a bio-additive material to improve healing when applied as a topical hydrogel to the injured skin. These findings would advance the development of Agrin-based bio-scaffolds that could offer accelerated skin tissue healing by restoring the damaged tissue.
Advertisement

"We found that in our preclinical wound healing models, Agrin protein therapy offers accelerated healing, compared to collagen gels that are in the market. Besides healing wounds at a faster pace, Agrin therapy preserves the wound microenvironment that enforces better repair mechanisms than existing controls used in the study. The findings offer the potential for developing Agrin-based wound healing biomaterials that could help patients with chronic wounds," said Dr Sayan Chakraborty, Senior Research Scientist at A*STAR's IMCB and lead researcher of the study.

"Recent studies from various labs in the scientific community have implicated a role of Agrin in repair and regeneration of diverse tissues and organs. This study may offer a novel approach for regenerative medicine beyond conventional chronic wound treatments and improve health outcomes," said Professor Wanjin Hong, Executive Director of IMCB and senior corresponding author of the study.

Moving forward, the research team plans to extend testing of sAgrin therapy on pre-clinical wound healing models to improve the efficacy of the study, as well as to develop bioprinted scaffolds with Agrin that could help to repair damaged tissue.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Young People Recover Quickly from the Rare Side Effect of C...
Glucose Control: Key Factor for Decreased Cancer Risk in Obe... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2021 - Fighting for Rights in the Post-COVID Era
International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2021 - Fighting for Rights in the Post-COVID Era
Effect of Blood Group Type on COVID-19 Risk and Severity
Effect of Blood Group Type on COVID-19 Risk and Severity
Woman with Rare Spinal Cord Defect from Birth Sues Doctor
Woman with Rare Spinal Cord Defect from Birth Sues Doctor
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Boils / Skin Abscess Reiki and Pranic Healing Pityriasis rosea Benefits of Meditation / Meditation Therapy Pemphigus Hives Scleroderma Vitiligo Skin Self Examination Dermatomyostitis 

Recommended Reading
Smart Bandage May Help Treat Wounds Perfectly
Smart Bandage May Help Treat Wounds Perfectly
Researchers developed a smart bandage that can wirelessly transmit information on wound moisture ......
Low Cost Rapid Sensors Rapidly Detect Infections in Wounds
Low Cost Rapid Sensors Rapidly Detect Infections in Wounds
Scientists have developed low cost screen printed carbon sensors that rapidly detect bacteria ......
How to Heal Chronic Wounds at Less Cost?
How to Heal Chronic Wounds at Less Cost?
Researchers developed a low cost biopolymer dressing that degrades on its own can help people in ......
Surgical Sutures can Now Deliver Drugs, Prevent Infections and Treat Wounds
Surgical Sutures can Now Deliver Drugs, Prevent Infections and Treat Wounds
Next-generation sutures can deliver drugs, prevent infections, and monitor wounds. Researchers have ...
Benefits of Meditation / Meditation Therapy
Benefits of Meditation / Meditation Therapy
Meditation therapy is one of the best Alternative Therapies. It is a Mind-Body Medicine....
Boils / Skin Abscess
Boils / Skin Abscess
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Boils / Skin Abscess ...
Dermatomyostitis
Dermatomyostitis
Dermatomyostitis (DM) is an uncommon, inflammatory disease affecting the connective tissues. It is c...
Hives
Hives
Hives or Urticaria are allergic skin reaction that appear suddenly in clusters or as single bumps on...
Pemphigus
Pemphigus
Pemphigus is a rare group of autoimmune diseases that affect the skin and mucous membranes causing b...
Pityriasis Rosea
Pityriasis Rosea
Pityriasis rosea is a common skin disease that is not contagious. It manifests as oval-shaped, pink ...
Scleroderma
Scleroderma
Scleroderma or CREST syndrome is a chronic, auto immune disease which manifests as thick, dry, fibro...
Skin Self Examination
Skin Self Examination
The skin self examination means checking one’s own skin for any visible abnormal growths or unusual ...
Vitiligo
Vitiligo
Vitiligo is a skin disease characterized by patches of unpigmented skin. Vitiligo is usually slowly ...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close