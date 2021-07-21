How to Heal Chronic Wounds at Less Cost?

‘An inexpensive biopolymer dressing to heal chronic wounds like diabetic foot ulcers is developed.’

Researchers conducted a small pilot trial of the wound dressing with 13 patients with chronic wounds. This study is published in the journalPatients with advanced chronic wounds, those who do not respond to traditional therapies are estimated to number over 45 million globally, making this one of the world's most pressing and urgent health care needs.Venous leg ulcers and pressure ulcers associated with immobility in older and paralyzed patients are also major causes of chronic wounds, but the best-known examples of this type of injury are diabetic foot ulcers.When wounds heal more slowly and stay open longer, bacteria have more opportunities to cause infections and lead to serious complications.To tackle these problems, researchers aim to design a dressing that can be manufactured from readily available biopolymers so that the production costs can be kept low, and the team can add various other materials to improve healing.A flexible framework of nanofibers in exceedingly thin threads made up of natural polymers, including collagen, a structural-support protein found in our skin and cartilage.To that framework, they incorporated proteins, peptides and nanoparticles that not only encourage the growth of new cells and blood vessels but also fight off bacteria by encouraging a patient's own immune system.The dressing also degrades over time, so no need to change or remove it and potentially aggravate the wound site. If these dressings are approved by regulatory agencies, it will be affordable to even resource-strapped health care systems faced with treating these serious wounds.Source: Medindia