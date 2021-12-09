  • English (US)
    हिन्दी français Español 中文
    • Medindia
    Login Register
    Advertisement

    Low Cost Rapid Sensors Rapidly Detect Infections in Wounds

    by Colleen Fleiss on September 12, 2021 at 8:09 PM

    Low Cost Rapid Sensors Rapidly Detect Infections in Wounds
    Scientists have developed low cost screen printed carbon sensors that rapidly detect bacteria commonly found in wounds.

    A study carried out by the University of Strathclyde and NHS Ayrshire & Arran used sensitive portable electrochemical sensors, which detected infections in clinical samples within half an hour, much quicker than current hospital laboratory testing.
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    The detection of infection in clinical practice can be expensive and typically takes at least 48 hours for gold-standard laboratory methods of wound infection detection and bacterial identification.

    Advertisement
    In a collaboration with NHS Ayrshire & Arran clinicians, dressings and swabs were collected from patients with diabetes-related foot ulcers at University Hospital Ayr. These samples were then measured at the University of Strathclyde using the novel sensor, which revealed that the presence of bacterial infection could be rapidly detected.

    In the preliminary work which led to this clinical study the sensors were used to detect Proteus mirabilis, one of the most common bacteria types found in wounds. This organism is commonly found in the human gastrointestinal tract and forms part of the body's normal microflora, but can cause disease in those with compromised immune systems or wounds.

    The peer reviewed study, which won Best Paper Award at the annual World Congress on Electrical Engineering and Computer Systems Science in July, describes the real time electrochemical detection of the pathogen, with the growth detected in laboratory tests one hour after sample inoculation.

    The electrochemical technique adopted measures the electrical 'impedance' of a sample over a wide range of electrical signal frequencies, creating spectra - formed by the measurement of how current flows through the bacterial layer at each frequency Changes to these spectra over time can be investigated, providing information about the microbiological content of the sample. This and a unique mathematical approach to studying the spectra have resulted in patents being granted for the method.

    Healthcare associated infections (HAI) are a significant threat to patient welfare, resulting in increased treatment times, costs and illness. Wound infections are a common form of HAI.

    A research study commissioned by the Scottish Government published in June which involved Strathclyde suggested one per cent of patients develop hospital associated infections (HAIs), costing NHS Scotland more than £46M annually.

    The researchers believe the technology has the potential to be incorporated into a cost-effective real time wound monitoring device able to rapidly detect infection, which could greatly reduce wound infection detection and identification times in clinical settings.

    Aiden Hannah, a biomedical engineering researcher from the University who carried out this work, said: "Whilst a range of other bacteria have been detected using Electrochemical Impedance Spectroscopy, to the best of our knowledge this is first reported study of real-time Proteus mirabilis detection using a label-free, screen printed carbon electrode.

    "The ability of our low cost sensors to rapidly detect the presence of infection in clinical wound samples highlights their potential for adoption into point-of-care infection monitoring devices. The ability to monitor infection status in real time, would enable earlier intervention and improved prognosis."

    Consultant Diabetologist for NHS Ayrshire & Arran, Professor Andrew Collier, who was part of the study with Senior Podiatrist Danielle Main, said: "Diabetes foot ulcers are, unfortunately, common, with the lifetime risk for an ulcer being approximately 15 to 25 per cent.

    "The early detection of infection demonstrated in this study will have significant impact upon both the individual with a diabetes foot ulcer and NHS resources."

    Source: Eurekalert
    Advertisement
    << Electroconvulsive Therapy Decreases Suicides

    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    News A-Z
    A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    News Resource
    News Category
    Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
    What's New on Medindia
    World Sepsis Day 2021 - Stop Sepsis, Save Lives
    World Sepsis Day 2021 - Stop Sepsis, Save Lives
    World First Aid Day 2021 -
    World First Aid Day 2021 - "First Aid and Road Safety"
    Effect of Romantic Movies on a Child's Mental Health
    Effect of Romantic Movies on a Child's Mental Health
    View all

    Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
    Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

    More News on:
    Laser Vision Correction Surgery 

    Recommended Reading
    Natural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial Infections
    Natural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial Infections
    Fighting infections the natural way and preventing them is always more effective than consuming ......
    How to Heal Chronic Wounds at Less Cost?
    How to Heal Chronic Wounds at Less Cost?
    Researchers developed a low cost biopolymer dressing that degrades on its own can help people in ......
    Surgical Sutures can Now Deliver Drugs, Prevent Infections and Treat Wounds
    Surgical Sutures can Now Deliver Drugs, Prevent Infections and Treat Wounds
    Next-generation sutures can deliver drugs, prevent infections, and monitor wounds. Researchers have ...
    Sensors In Bandage Can Track Healing of Wound
    Sensors In Bandage Can Track Healing of Wound
    Sensors in bandages detect biomarkers like pyocyanin, nitric oxide, and uric acid, which can track ....
    Laser Vision Correction Surgery
    Laser Vision Correction Surgery
    Sensors in bandages detect biomarkers like pyocyanin, nitric oxide, and uric acid, which can track ....

    Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

    Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

    © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

    RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

    This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
    OK, I agreeNo, give me more info Close