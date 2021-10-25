Smart Bandage May Help Treat Wounds Perfectly

Advertisement

Chronic wounds can be a source of suffering and disability for patients who experience them. Getting such wounds to heal is tricky. One of the most important is moisture levels. Too dry or too wet, both these situations disrupt the healing process.Issues with healing time have inspired this latest smart bandage, as a way to monitor wound moisture levels non-invasively. The bandages need to be biocompatible, disposable and inexpensive.So, the researchers applied a conductive polymer called poly(3,4-ethylenedioxythiophene):polystyrene sulfonate (PEDOT:PSS) onto a gauze using a technique called screen printing, and then incorporated the gauze with commercially available bandage materials. The idea is that changes in the moisture level of the wound cause a change in an electrical signal measured by the sensor."PEDOT:PSS is an organic semiconducting polymer that can be easily deposited on several substrates as a standard ink," explained Dr Marta Tessarolo of the University of Bologna, an author on the study. "We also incorporated a cheap, disposable and bandage-compatible RFID tag, similar to those used for clothing security tags, into the textile patch.The tag can wirelessly communicate moisture level data with a smartphone, allowing healthcare staff to know when a bandage needs to be changed."To test their bandages, the researchers exposed them to artificial wound exudate, which is the liquid that seeps from wounds, and also tested different bandage materials and shapes. They found that the bandage was highly sensitive, providing drastically different readings between dry, moist and saturated conditions, suggesting it could be a valuable tool in wound management."We developed a range of bandages with various layers and different absorption properties and characteristics," said Dr Luca Possanzini, another author from the University of Bologna. "The idea is that each type of wound could have its own appropriate dressing, from slowly exuding wounds to highly exuding wounds, such as burns and blisters.However, we will need to further enhance the sensor geometry and determine the proper sensor values for optimal healing before we can apply our technology to various types of wounds."Source: Medindia