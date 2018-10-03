medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

New Smartphone App can Measure Accurate Blood Pressure

by Megha Ramaviswanathan on  March 10, 2018 at 2:32 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Novel smartphone app developed by Michigan State University scientists can measure blood pressure with accuracy that may rival arm-cuff devices. The technology is published in the journal Science Translational Medicine and includes the discovery of a more convenient measurement point.
New Smartphone App can Measure Accurate Blood Pressure
New Smartphone App can Measure Accurate Blood Pressure

Cuff devices for blood pressure measurement and mobile device apps for blood pressure measurement that are now being introduced may lack accuracy.

"We targeted a different artery, the transverse palmer arch artery at the fingertip, to give us better control of the measurement," said Anand Chandrasekhar, MSU electrical and computer engineering doctoral student and the lead author. "We were excited when we validated this location. Being able to use your fingertip makes our approach much easier and more accessible."

The approach uses two sensors: an optical sensor on top of a force sensor. The sensor unit and other circuitry are housed in a 1 centimeter-thick case attached to the back of the phone. Users turn on the app and press their fingertip against the sensor unit. With their finger on the unit, they hold their phone at heart level and watch their smartphone screen to ensure they're applying the correct amount of finger pressure.

"A key point was to see if users could properly apply the finger pressure over time, which lasts as long as an arm-cuff measurement," Ramakrishna Mukkamala, MSU electrical and computer engineering professor and senior author said. "We were pleased to see that 90 percent of the people trying it were able to do it easily after just one or two practice tries."

Internationally, this device could be a game-changer. While high blood pressure is treatable with lifestyle changes and medication, only around 20 percent of people with hypertension have their condition under control. This invention gives patients a convenient option, and keeping a log of daily measurements would produce an accurate average, discounting an occasional measurement anomaly, Mukkamala added.

The research team will continue to improve accuracy and hopes to pursue more comprehensive testing based on the standard protocol of the Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation. The scientists are already making inroads to build improved hardware. Future iterations could be as thin as 1 millimeter and be part of a standard protective phone case.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Blood Pressure Screening

Blood Pressure Screening

Hypertension accounts for nearly 6% deaths worldwide.

Second Blood Pressure Measurement Needed to Accurately Diagnose Pediatric Hypertension

Second Blood Pressure Measurement Needed to Accurately Diagnose Pediatric Hypertension

Second blood pressure measurement is needed if the first reading is high to accurately identify pediatric hypertension.

BP Monitoring Best When Combined With Intensive Support

BP Monitoring Best When Combined With Intensive Support

Self-monitoring has little effect on BP control unless it's combined with individually tailored support delivered by a nurse, physician or pharmacist.

Regular Blood Pressure Monitoring at Home is Necessary

Regular Blood Pressure Monitoring at Home is Necessary

Patients who monitor their blood pressure regularly at home found to have lower blood pressure than who measure exclusively in the clinic, finds a study.

Benefits of Blood Pressure Tablets on your Health

Benefits of Blood Pressure Tablets on your Health

Hypertension affects about a billion individuals worldwide and is a silent killer. Medication & lifestyle modification is the cornerstone of an effective antihypertensive treatment.

Can Garlic Control High Blood Pressure

Can Garlic Control High Blood Pressure

Want to know how to lower high blood pressure/hypertension? Garlic is a miracle herb that helps to lower blood pressure and keep it under control.

Diet and High Blood Pressure

Diet and High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension is defined as a blood pressure of above 140 mm Hg (systolic) and or 90mm Hg (diastolic).

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.

High Blood Pressure

High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension is a chronic condition, which usually lasts a lifetime once it is developed.

Low Blood Pressure

Low Blood Pressure

If your blood pressure is persistently less than 90/60 mm Hg you are suffering from Low blood pressure or Hypotension.

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

Thalassemia

Thalassemia

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.

You May Also Like

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

More News on:

High Blood Pressure Thalassemia Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Diet and High Blood Pressure Stress and the Gender Divide Quiz on Hypertension Heart Attack- Lifestyle Risks Can Garlic Control High Blood Pressure Benefits of Blood Pressure Tablets on your Health Low Blood Pressure 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Inflammation

Test Your Knowledge on Inflammation

Take this quiz to test your knowledge on inflammation. Our body''s immune system responds in ...

 Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie addiction calculator is a quick online tool to measure selfie obsession. Are you having fun ...

 Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...