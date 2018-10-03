Teen Cancer Survivors Have More Social Contacts Than Non-cancer Peers

Font : A- A+



Cancer does not limit the social network of teens and young adults; recent research with the new assessment tool called the 'functional social network index' (FSNI) finds that adolescent and young adult (AYA) cancer survivors have better social contacts than their peers who never have cancer.

Teen Cancer Survivors Have More Social Contacts Than Non-cancer Peers



"Cancer survivors need healthy social connections, and to the best of our knowledge this is the first published study to quantify social networks of adolescent and young adult cancer survivors compared to their peers," said I-Chan Huang, Ph.D., an associate member of the St. Jude Department of Epidemiology and Cancer Control, who led the study. "The study introduces a method we developed and validated for evaluating social networks of these cancer survivors."



‘Adolescent and young adult (AYA) cancer survivors have more social connections than their peers without cancer, a new assessment tool called the new functional social network index (FSNI) finds.’ The method, called the functional social network index, proved a better predictor of survivors' ability to cope with life's challenges than two traditional methods for measuring social networks, researchers reported.



Instead of measuring just the structure of social networks (who knows whom), marital status or membership in church or community groups, the functional social network index also measures social networks as a source of emotional and practical support from friends and relatives, as well as advice about weight management and physical activity. Adolescent and young adult cancer survivors are more likely than their non-cancer peers to be sedentary and overweight or obese.



The study tracked social networks of 102 survivors of adolescent and young adult cancer ages 18 to 30 and a similar group of 102 young adults with no cancer history. Participants were recruited from a commercial national internet survey panel; each of the participants reported detailed social connection information with up to 25 friends and relatives. The survivors were between 15 and 30 years old when their cancer was diagnosed. All were at least five years from completion of therapy.



Compared to those in the non-cancer group, the St. Jude index showed that as a group, cancer survivors had more available resources for emotional and practical support as well as advice on weight and physical activity. "This makes sense," Huang said. "Because of their cancer, survivors often have strong networks of physicians, friends and relatives to provide advice and support."



But the strength of the support network varied by diagnosis.



"



Long-term follow-up is needed to understand how social networks and social support may change over time. "Adolescents and young adult cancer survivors are in a transitory stage of independence from parents. While this study suggests that survivors often report strong social connections, our previous studies have reported that childhood cancer survivors are more likely than their peers to struggle mentally and physically and report issues like distress and loneliness," Huang said.



Senior author Kevin Krull, Ph.D., said these findings, taken together, suggest that social networks and currently available resources may not necessarily address all the unique needs of childhood cancer survivors, resulting in higher risk for psychological distress. Krull is a member of the St. Jude Department of Epidemiology and Cancer Control.



Huang and his colleagues are working to streamline the functional social network index to make it easier for health care providers to assess support available to cancer survivors of any age.



Meanwhile, researchers are working to better understand how social connections affect health outcomes in order to design interventions to foster those connections. "A lack of social connections with friends and relatives is associated with poor quality of life, risky health behaviors, chronic health conditions and premature death," Huang said. "Once we identify the mechanism between social connections and health outcomes, we can start designing interventions to use social networks to improve health outcomes of cancer survivors."



Source: Eurekalert "Cancer survivors need healthy social connections, and to the best of our knowledge this is the first published study to quantify social networks of adolescent and young adult cancer survivors compared to their peers," said I-Chan Huang, Ph.D., an associate member of the St. Jude Department of Epidemiology and Cancer Control, who led the study. "The study introduces a method we developed and validated for evaluating social networks of these cancer survivors."The method, called the functional social network index, proved a better predictor of survivors' ability to cope with life's challenges than two traditional methods for measuring social networks, researchers reported.Instead of measuring just the structure of social networks (who knows whom), marital status or membership in church or community groups, the functional social network index also measures social networks as a source of emotional and practical support from friends and relatives, as well as advice about weight management and physical activity. Adolescent and young adult cancer survivors are more likely than their non-cancer peers to be sedentary and overweight or obese.The study tracked social networks of 102 survivors of adolescent and young adult cancer ages 18 to 30 and a similar group of 102 young adults with no cancer history. Participants were recruited from a commercial national internet survey panel; each of the participants reported detailed social connection information with up to 25 friends and relatives. The survivors were between 15 and 30 years old when their cancer was diagnosed. All were at least five years from completion of therapy.Compared to those in the non-cancer group, the St. Jude index showed that as a group, cancer survivors had more available resources for emotional and practical support as well as advice on weight and physical activity. "This makes sense," Huang said. "Because of their cancer, survivors often have strong networks of physicians, friends and relatives to provide advice and support."But the strength of the support network varied by diagnosis. Lymphoma survivors ranked highest on the functional social network index, followed by survivors of leukemia and solid tumors. Survivors of brain and central nervous system malignancies had the weakest social networks, even weaker than their non-cancer peers. A higher social network index was associated with better coping skills, including less denial, less destructive behavior, greater use of emotional and practical support, planning for the future and participating in religious activities. Brain tumor survivors may experience more treatment-related neurocognitive problems that make communication and forming social networks more difficult," Huang said.Long-term follow-up is needed to understand how social networks and social support may change over time. "Adolescents and young adult cancer survivors are in a transitory stage of independence from parents. While this study suggests that survivors often report strong social connections, our previous studies have reported that childhood cancer survivors are more likely than their peers to struggle mentally and physically and report issues like distress and loneliness," Huang said.Senior author Kevin Krull, Ph.D., said these findings, taken together, suggest that social networks and currently available resources may not necessarily address all the unique needs of childhood cancer survivors, resulting in higher risk for psychological distress. Krull is a member of the St. Jude Department of Epidemiology and Cancer Control.Huang and his colleagues are working to streamline the functional social network index to make it easier for health care providers to assess support available to cancer survivors of any age.Meanwhile, researchers are working to better understand how social connections affect health outcomes in order to design interventions to foster those connections. "A lack of social connections with friends and relatives is associated with poor quality of life, risky health behaviors, chronic health conditions and premature death," Huang said. "Once we identify the mechanism between social connections and health outcomes, we can start designing interventions to use social networks to improve health outcomes of cancer survivors."Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

You May Also Like

More News on: