New National Emergency Life Support Courses Launched

by Colleen Fleiss on May 18, 2022 at 10:01 PM
The National Emergency Life Support (NELS) courses have been launched for doctors, nurses, and paramedics.

Apart from the training modules, the program also includes developing training infrastructure in all States and Union Territories to implement the NELS course and creating a cadre of trainers to train doctors, nurses and paramedics working in emergency departments of the hospitals and ambulance services.

Red Flag Symptoms You Must Never Ignore

Any deviation from normal health can cause symptoms, some of which are ominous and need immediate attention.
"Till now, healthcare professionals in the country had to rely on foreign modules and paid courses which were not only expensive but were also limited in scope to a handful of emergencies without considering needs and priorities of our population landscape", said Pawar while launching the course.

She added further, "Therefore, realizing the Prime Minister's policy of 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', the NELS provides standardized curriculum which is based on Indian context and developed in India".
Trauma Care

Accident and trauma care is an important public health challenge that requires immediate attention. Injury (trauma) is the leading cause of death for all age groups under the age of 44.
National Emergency Life Support (NELS) Courses

"It is the need of the hour that India embarks on creating a world-class, efficient, professional and integrated system, enabled by technology, for the care of any victim of an accident, emergency or trauma in any part of the country", she added.

The health ministry has also requested the States to send proposals for establishing NELS Skill Centres at their medical colleges and urged all Skill Centres to ensure that trainings are not only operationalized but also utilized to the maximum extent to improve the quality of emergency care services in the State.

The activities under the NELS entail developing emergency life support training modules for doctors, nurses, and paramedics after experts' consultations, and based on the Indian context, setting up and equipping skill centers in medical colleges under the Centre and States to impart skill-based training on emergency life support for all categories of health functionaries.

Source: IANS
Traffic Accidents Dropped During COVID-19 Lockdown

During the two months at the start of the pandemic, traffic accidents dropped by nearly 50%, revealed research.
Teen Driving Accidents Linked To Slower Development Of Adolescent Brain

Accidental crashes are the chief cause of injury and death among 16- to 19-year-olds in the United States. It's suggested that the development of the adolescent brain may play a vital part in whether a teenager is more likely to crash.
Black Water: Benefits and Uses
World Hypertension Day 2022 - Measure Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer!
Drinking This Popular Beverage May Drop Dementia Risk
Drinking This Popular Beverage May Drop Dementia Risk
