New National Emergency Life Support Courses Launched

Advertisement

National Emergency Life Support (NELS) Courses

She added further, "Therefore, realizing the Prime Minister's policy of 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', the NELS provides standardized curriculum which is based on Indian context and developed in India"."It is the need of the hour that India embarks on creating a world-class, efficient, professional and integrated system, enabled by technology, for the care of any victim of an accident, emergency or trauma in any part of the country", she added.The health ministry has also requested the States to send proposals for establishing NELS Skill Centres at their medical colleges and urged all Skill Centres to ensure that trainings are not only operationalized but also utilized to the maximum extent to improve the quality of emergency care services in the State.The activities under the NELS entail developing emergency life support training modules for doctors, nurses, and paramedics after experts' consultations, and based on the Indian context, setting up and equipping skill centers in medical colleges under the Centre and States to impart skill-based training on emergency life support for all categories of health functionaries.Source: IANS