Global Outbreak Of Rare Monkeypox Disease In Europe

In Spain and Portugal, monkeypox has been detected, claiming it to be the first global outbreak of rare disease.
Spain is monitoring eight men who it believes are infected, with tests being carried out to confirm the virus, Daily Mail reported.
All of the men are gay or bisexual, according to local media, and most were detected at STI clinics in Madrid, it said.
These cases are all male and mostly 'young', but it is unclear how they caught the virus.
MonkeypoxBut experts now fear it is spreading more widely for the first time, after seven Britons were diagnosed in the past fortnight, Daily Mail reported.
Six of them appear to have been infected in the UK, and the majority are not linked, which suggests more cases are going undetected.
Four of the British patients are gay or bisexual men, and officials say the pattern of transmission is 'highly suggestive of spread in sexual networks'.
Dr. Simon Clarke, a microbiologist at the University of Reading, told MailOnline he suspects UK case numbers are already 'in the tens'.
But he insisted the disease will not spread like Covid, adding: "I would be surprised if we ever got to more than 100 cases (in Britain)."
Source: IANS