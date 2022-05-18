About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Global Outbreak Of Rare Monkeypox Disease In Europe

by Colleen Fleiss on May 18, 2022 at 9:41 PM
Font : A-A+

Global Outbreak Of Rare Monkeypox Disease In Europe

In Spain and Portugal, monkeypox has been detected, claiming it to be the first global outbreak of rare disease.

Spain is monitoring eight men who it believes are infected, with tests being carried out to confirm the virus, Daily Mail reported.

Monkeypox

Monkeypox

Monkeypox infection is a zoonotic viral infection that usually lasts for 3 weeks. It is caused by the monkeypox virus and is characterized by rash or pox-like symptoms.
Advertisement


All of the men are gay or bisexual, according to local media, and most were detected at STI clinics in Madrid, it said.

Five men in Portugal have also tested positive, and at least 15 more cases are being investigated, health officials there said.

These cases are all male and mostly 'young', but it is unclear how they caught the virus.
Monkeypox Case Reported in UK

Monkeypox Case Reported in UK

In England, a person has been diagnosed with the rare monkeypox virus. Monkeypox is a rare viral infection from which most people recover in a few weeks.
Advertisement

Monkeypox

But experts now fear it is spreading more widely for the first time, after seven Britons were diagnosed in the past fortnight, Daily Mail reported.

Six of them appear to have been infected in the UK, and the majority are not linked, which suggests more cases are going undetected.

Four of the British patients are gay or bisexual men, and officials say the pattern of transmission is 'highly suggestive of spread in sexual networks'.

Dr. Simon Clarke, a microbiologist at the University of Reading, told MailOnline he suspects UK case numbers are already 'in the tens'.

But he insisted the disease will not spread like Covid, adding: "I would be surprised if we ever got to more than 100 cases (in Britain)."

Source: IANS
Monkeypox Outbreak – A Global Health Alert

Monkeypox Outbreak – A Global Health Alert

Health authorities issue warning on monkeypox outbreak. Monkeypox, which is closely related to smallpox, has spread throughout west and central Africa over the last ten years, with six countries reporting cases, compared to just two countries twenty years ago.
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Black Water: Benefits and Uses
Black Water: Benefits and Uses
World Hypertension Day 2022 - Measure Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer!
World Hypertension Day 2022 - Measure Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer!
Drinking This Popular Beverage May Drop Dementia Risk
Drinking This Popular Beverage May Drop Dementia Risk
View all
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Monkeypox 

Most Popular on Medindia

Daily Calorie Requirements Find a Doctor Drug Side Effects Calculator Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Sanatogen Blood - Sugar Chart Drug - Food Interactions Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) The Essence of Yoga Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close