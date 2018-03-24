Monkeypox Outbreak – A Global Health Alert

Font : A- A+



The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued warnings against a possible global spread of monkeypox, labeling it a "concern for global health security."

Monkeypox Outbreak – A Global Health Alert



It also identifies monkeypox as a developing threat and calls for an increase in resources to tackle the disease.



‘Health authorities are issuing warning against the global spread of a rare virus that causes a disease called “Monkeypox.”’ According to World Health Organisation,



The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that there have been more monkeypox cases reported during the past decade than in the preceding forty years. It also describes monkeypox as "emerging zoonosis."



The warning issued by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warning targets several countries in Africa. The disease is most prevalent in the Democratic Republic of Congo where more than 1000 cases are recorded within a year since 2016.



The number of cases reported from other regions of Arica includes the Central African Republic (19 cases), Liberia (2 cases), Nigeria (more than 80 cases), Republic of Congo (88 cases) and Sierra Leone (one case).



The organization reports multiple concerns that are making the control of the disease difficult, which includes the fact that many of the countries affected lack the knowledge, experience, and facilities to respond quickly to outbreaks. This increases the likelihood that the virus will continue to spread.



Andrea McCollum, epidemiologist at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and an expert in pox viruses said that scientists are still unsure what is behind the rise in the number of monkeypox cases.



Source: Medindia It also identifies monkeypox as a developing threat and calls for an increase in resources to tackle the disease.According to World Health Organisation, monkeypox is a rare disease affecting people in Central and West Africa. It is similar to smallpox and the virus is transmitted from various wild animals such as the rope squirrel or sooty mangabey but can also be spread between humans.The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that. It also describes monkeypox as "emerging zoonosis."The warning issued by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warning targets several countries in Africa. The disease is most prevalent in the Democratic Republic of Congo where more than 1000 cases are recorded within a year since 2016.The number of cases reported from other regions of Arica includes the Central African Republic (19 cases), Liberia (2 cases), Nigeria (more than 80 cases), Republic of Congo (88 cases) and Sierra Leone (one case).The organization reports multiple concerns that are making the control of the disease difficult, which includes the fact that many of the countries affected lack the knowledge, experience, and facilities to respond quickly to outbreaks. This increases the likelihood that the virus will continue to spread.Andrea McCollum, epidemiologist at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and an expert in pox viruses said that scientists are still unsure what is behind the rise in the number of monkeypox cases.Source: Medindia

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

More News on: