Monkeypox Outbreak – A Global Health Alert

It also identifies monkeypox as a developing threat and calls for an increase in resources to tackle the disease.According to World Health Organisation, monkeypox is a rare disease affecting people in Central and West Africa. It is similar to smallpox and the virus is transmitted from various wild animals such as the rope squirrel or sooty mangabey but can also be spread between humans.The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that. It also describes monkeypox as "emerging zoonosis."The warning issued by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warning targets several countries in Africa. The disease is most prevalent in the Democratic Republic of Congo where more than 1000 cases are recorded within a year since 2016.The number of cases reported from other regions of Arica includes the Central African Republic (19 cases), Liberia (2 cases), Nigeria (more than 80 cases), Republic of Congo (88 cases) and Sierra Leone (one case).The organization reports multiple concerns that are making the control of the disease difficult, which includes the fact that many of the countries affected lack the knowledge, experience, and facilities to respond quickly to outbreaks. This increases the likelihood that the virus will continue to spread.Andrea McCollum, epidemiologist at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and an expert in pox viruses said that scientists are still unsure what is behind the rise in the number of monkeypox cases.Source: Medindia