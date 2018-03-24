medindia
Monkeypox Outbreak – A Global Health Alert

by Chrisy Ngilneii on  March 24, 2018 at 9:33 PM Environmental Health
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued warnings against a possible global spread of monkeypox, labeling it a "concern for global health security."
It also identifies monkeypox as a developing threat and calls for an increase in resources to tackle the disease.

According to World Health Organisation, monkeypox is a rare disease affecting people in Central and West Africa. It is similar to smallpox and the virus is transmitted from various wild animals such as the rope squirrel or sooty mangabey but can also be spread between humans.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that there have been more monkeypox cases reported during the past decade than in the preceding forty years. It also describes monkeypox as "emerging zoonosis."

The warning issued by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warning targets several countries in Africa. The disease is most prevalent in the Democratic Republic of Congo where more than 1000 cases are recorded within a year since 2016.

The number of cases reported from other regions of Arica includes the Central African Republic (19 cases), Liberia (2 cases), Nigeria (more than 80 cases), Republic of Congo (88 cases) and Sierra Leone (one case).

The organization reports multiple concerns that are making the control of the disease difficult, which includes the fact that many of the countries affected lack the knowledge, experience, and facilities to respond quickly to outbreaks. This increases the likelihood that the virus will continue to spread.

Andrea McCollum, epidemiologist at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and an expert in pox viruses said that scientists are still unsure what is behind the rise in the number of monkeypox cases.

Source: Medindia

Monkeypox infection is a zoonotic viral infection that usually lasts for 3 weeks. It is caused by the monkeypox virus and is characterized by rash or pox-like symptoms.

Encephalitis is the inflammation of the brain, mostly caused by viruses. Though rare, it is a serious condition and needs urgent treatment in a hospital.

Yaws is a chronic infectious disease caused by a bacterium Treponema pallidum ssp. pertenue. that affects the skin, bones, cartilage and joints.

Leprosy, caused by Mycobacterium leprae, affects any organ like skin, eyes, mucosa, periphery nerves or any other organ. It can cause irriversible disfigurement of the extremities and nerve damage.

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.

