About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Monkeypox Case Reported in UK

by Colleen Fleiss on May 9, 2022 at 10:52 PM
Font : A-A+

Monkeypox Case Reported in UK

In England, a person has been diagnosed with the rare monkeypox virus, confirmed the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA). According to the health agency, the patient had recently traveled to Nigeria, where he is believed to have caught the virus before coming to the UK, the BBC reported.

The patient is now being treated at an expert infectious disease unit at Guy's and St Thomas' NHS trust in London.

Monkeypox
Monkeypox
 Monkeypox infection is a zoonotic viral infection that usually lasts for 3 weeks. It is caused by the monkeypox virus and is characterized by rash or pox-like symptoms.
Advertisement


Importantly, UKHSA officials said the virus does not spread easily between people, thus the risk to the public was very low, the report said.

"As a precautionary measure, UKHSA experts are working closely with NHS colleagues and will be contacting people who might have been in close contact with the individual to provide information and health advice," the health agency said in its latest update.
Monkeypox Outbreak – A Global Health Alert
Monkeypox Outbreak – A Global Health Alert
 Health authorities issue warning on monkeypox outbreak. Monkeypox, which is closely related to smallpox, has spread throughout west and central Africa over the last ten years, with six countries reporting cases, compared to just two countries twenty years ago.
Advertisement

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Monkeypox virus belongs to the Orthopoxvirus genus in the family Poxviridae. The Orthopoxvirus genus also includes variola virus (which causes smallpox), vaccinia virus (used in the smallpox vaccine), and cowpox virus.

While the natural reservoir of monkeypox remains unknown, African rodents and non-human primates (like monkeys) may harbour the virus and infect people, the CDC said.

MonkeyPox - Facts & Figures

It was first discovered in 1958 when two outbreaks of a pox-like disease occurred in colonies of monkeys kept for research, hence the name monkeypox.

The first human case of monkeypox was recorded in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) during a period of intensified effort to eliminate smallpox. Since then, monkeypox has been reported in people in several other central and western African countries.

Outside Africa cases have been detected in the US, Israel, Singapore.

The UK first recorded the human case in 2018, and since then a handful of cases have been confirmed by health authorities.

Initial symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion, the UKHSA said.

A rash can develop, often beginning on the face, then spreading to other parts of the body. The rash changes and goes through different stages before finally forming a scab, which later falls off.

However, the officials warned that close contact with an infected person can lead to spread. The virus can enter the body through broken skin, the respiratory tract or through the eyes, nose or mouth, the report said.

Source: IANS
Scientists Discover New Compound to Stop Virus Replication
Scientists Discover New Compound to Stop Virus Replication
 Novel compound, which can stop virus replication has been identified by scientists.
Advertisement

Report Says Omicron
Report Says Omicron's Latest Subvariant BA.2.12.1 Proves Virus Not Declining
 Omicron's latest subvariant BA.2.12.1 shows no signs of decline even over two years after it was first detected in humans.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
World Lupus Day 2022: Standing Along With the Lupus Patients
World Lupus Day 2022: Standing Along With the Lupus Patients
World Thalassemia Day 2022 —
World Thalassemia Day 2022 — "Be Aware. Share. Care"
Wearing Mask in An Unmasked Crowd Can Still Protects You From COVID-19
Wearing Mask in An Unmasked Crowd Can Still Protects You From COVID-19
View all
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Monkeypox 

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Donation - Recipients Hearing Loss Calculator Post-Nasal Drip Blood - Sugar Chart Color Blindness Calculator Drug Interaction Checker The Essence of Yoga Blood Pressure Calculator Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close