Almost 13.2 Million Children in US Infected With COVID: Study

In the United States, almost 13.2 million children have been infected with Covid-19, according to the latest report by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), and the Children's Hospital Association.



For the week ending May 12, more than 93,000 additional child Covid-19 cases were reported, an increase of about 76% from two weeks ago, Xinhua news agency quoted the report as saying.

‘It is important to recognize the pandemic's immediate effects on children's health, but importantly we need to identify and address the long-lasting impacts on the physical, mental, and social well-being of this generation of children and youth.’