Almost 13.2 Million Children in US Infected With COVID: Study

In the United States, almost 13.2 million children have been infected with Covid-19, according to the latest report by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), and the Children's Hospital Association.
For the week ending May 12, more than 93,000 additional child Covid-19 cases were reported, an increase of about 76% from two weeks ago, Xinhua news agency quoted the report as saying.
Over 246,000 child Covid-19 cases have been added in the past four weeks.
COVID-19 in ChildrenAccording to the report, nearly 5.3 million child cases will be added in 2022.
This marks the fifth consecutive weekly increase in reported child cases in the US.
There is an urgent need to collect more age-specific data to assess the severity of illness related to new variants and potential longer-term effects, said the AAP.
