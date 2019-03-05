medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

New Methods Help Young Cancer Survivors With Severe Hearing Loss Master Reading

by Colleen Fleiss on  May 3, 2019 at 2:14 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The factors that explain why severe hearing loss sets up pediatric brain tumor survivors for reading difficulties with far-reaching consequences have been identified by researchers. The findings lay the foundation for developing interventions to help survivors become better readers. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital investigators led the international study, which appears today in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.
New Methods Help Young Cancer Survivors With Severe Hearing Loss Master Reading
New Methods Help Young Cancer Survivors With Severe Hearing Loss Master Reading

Researchers analyzed how 260 children and adolescent brain tumor survivors, including 64 with severe hearing loss, performed on skills that are the building blocks of reading. The list included information processing speed, working memory, letter-word identification and phonological skills, which include the ability to use units of sound (phonemes) to decode words.

Compared with other survivors, those with severe hearing loss experience significant declines during treatment on all eight measures included in this analysis. After accounting for the risk factors of age at diagnosis and treatment intensity, the analysis suggested that survivors with severe hearing loss struggled the most with slowed processing speed and phonological skills.

"Reading is a skill that takes a long time to learn and that we depend on for learning our entire life," said senior and corresponding author Heather Conklin, Ph.D., a member of the St. Jude Department of Psychology. "There had been hints in the scientific literature that reading was declining in pediatric brain tumor survivors and that hearing loss may be a contributor. But this is the first study to identify the key cognitive components that lead to reading problems."

The findings suggest that interventions should focus on improving neurocognitive and language-based skills like processing speed and phonemics before tackling more complex tasks like reading comprehension, said first author Traci Olivier, Psy.D., formerly a St. Jude postdoctoral fellow and now at Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Brain tumors and hearing loss

Brain and spinal cord tumors are the second most common childhood cancers. These tumors account for about 1 in 4 newly diagnosed pediatric cancers annually.

A recent St. Jude study found that 32 percent of brain tumor patients developed severe hearing loss within several years of treatment despite treatment with a drug, amifostine, designed to protect hair cells in the inner ear that are essential for hearing.

The analysis involved 3- to 21-year-olds with medulloblastoma and other embryonal brain tumors. All patients were enrolled in a multi-site St. Jude clinical research trial and treatment that included surgery plus risk-adapted radiation treatment and chemotherapy. All had neurocognitive and hearing testing at least twice--early and later in treatment.

Next steps

The analysis proposed multiple factors, including damage to the hearing nerve caused by the tumor itself, that complicate reading mastery for pediatric brain tumor survivors with severe hearing loss. "That suggests we have an opportunity to significantly improve the quality of life for survivors by developing more effective interventions," Conklin said.

Research is needed to determine how and when to intervene to bolster reading skills in young cancer patients. That includes tracking how cochlear implants or hearing aids affect reading and neurocognitive skills in young cancer survivors. Data on hearing aid use in this study was incomplete.

"Compared to vision loss, hearing difficulties often go undetected for longer periods. This study demonstrates the need for close audiological monitoring early in treatment so we can recognize and intervene early," Olivier said. "Parents might not realize the impact of decreased hearing on educational outcomes."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Recommended Reading

Hearing Loss Symptom Evaluation

Hearing loss is a common problem that could occur in childhood or often develops with age or is caused by repeated exposure to loud noises. Keep abreast on its causes and symptoms.

Childhood Cancer

Childhood or pediatric cancers occur in children less than 15 years of age. They are rare and differ from adult tumors in their location and behaviour.

Recovering Fertility in Girls Who Survive Childhood Cancer

Researchers have developed a procedure that restores the ability of girls who underwent leukemia treatments to become biological mothers.

Genetic Variant Boosts Stroke Risk in Childhood Cancer Survivors

A genetic risk factor that confers a high risk of stroke among childhood cancer survivors treated with cranial radiation therapy has been discovered.

Acoustic Neuroma

Acoustic neuroma is a benign intercranial tumor involving the myelin-forming Schwann cells of the vestibular portion of the 8th cranial nerve in the peripheral nervous system

Hearing Aids

Hearing aid is an electronic device that helps people with hearing loss to hear more and communicate more effectively. Only 1 out of 5 people benefit from a hearing aid.

Hearing Tests in Newborns

Ideally, screening tests for hearing loss should be conducted before the infant is 1 month of age.

Meniere’s Disease

Meniere’s disease is a condition of unknown cause in which the patient experiences symptoms of vertigo, hearing loss, tinnitus and a feeling of fullness in the ears.

Presbycusis

Presbycusis (age related hearing loss) is the gradual loss of hearing that occurs as people get older. Presbycusis involves progressive sensorineural hearing loss.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

Tinnitus

Tinnitus is the perception of ringing, hissing, or other sound within the ears when no corresponding external sound is present.

More News on:

Tinnitus Presbycusis Cancer and Homeopathy Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Acoustic Neuroma Meniere’s Disease Hearing Aids Hearing Tests in Newborns 

What's New on Medindia

Young Breast Cancer Patients Can Have Good Outcomes with Recommended Therapies

Scar Revision - Cosmetic Surgery

How to Prevent Memory Loss in Kids with Brain Tumors During Radiotherapy

View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive