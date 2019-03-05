New study used responses to a questionnaire from about 72,000 adults in Sweden to examine whether the association of tinnitus with higher suicide risk attempts might be different between men and women. Of 874 women who reported severe tinnitus, 82 (9.4 percent) reported attempting suicide; of 1,121 men who reported severe tinnitus, 62 (5.5 percent) reported a suicide attempt. After analyses, an association between severe tinnitus and suicide attempt remained statistically significant only in women.

Severe Tinnitus Linked to Suicide Risk

‘Individuals who had a formal diagnosis of tinnitus weren't at increased risk for a suicide attempt, suggesting medical attention may help to alleviate quality of life impairments.’

Previously, severe ringing in the ears (tinnitus) has been associated with depression and anxiety, and a 2016 study reported an association with increased risk of suicide attempts.Cognitive behavioral therapy is an established approach. A limitation of the study is its reliance on self-reported tinnitus.Authors: Christopher R. Cederroth, Ph.D., Karolinska lnstitutet, Stockholm, Sweden, and coauthors(doi:10.1001/jamaoto.2019.0566)Editor's Note: The article contains conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.Source: Eurekalert