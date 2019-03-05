medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

Genetics Helps Explain Why People Love Coffee and Beer

by Colleen Fleiss on  May 3, 2019 at 1:44 AM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Taste preferences for bitter or sweet beverages are based on genes related to the psychoactive properties of these beverages, said scientist Marilyn Cornelis.
Genetics Helps Explain Why People Love Coffee and Beer
Genetics Helps Explain Why People Love Coffee and Beer

Scientist Marilyn Cornelis searched for variations in our taste genes that could explain our beverage preferences, because understanding those preferences could indicate ways to intervene in people's diets.

"The genetics underlying our preferences are related to the psychoactive components of these drinks," said Cornelis, assistant professor of preventive medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. "People like the way coffee and alcohol make them feel. That's why they drink it. It's not the taste."

The paper will be published May 2 in Human Molecular Genetics.

The study highlights important behavior-reward components to beverage choice and adds to our understanding of the link between genetics and beverage consumption -- and the potential barriers to intervening in people's diets, Cornelis said.

Sugary beverages are linked to many diseases and health conditions. Alcohol intake is related to more than 200 diseases and accounts for about 6 percent of deaths globally.

Cornelis did find one variant in a gene, called FTO, linked to sugar-sweetened drinks. People who had a variant in the FTO gene -- the same variant previously related to lower risk of obesity -- surprisingly preferred sugar-sweetened beverages.

"It's counterintuitive," Cornelis said. "FTO has been something of a mystery gene, and we don't know exactly how it's linked to obesity. It likely plays a role in behavior, which would be linked to weight management."

"To our knowledge, this is the first genome-wide association study of beverage consumption based on taste perspective," said Victor Zhong, the study's first author and postdoctoral fellow in preventive medicine at Northwestern. "It's also the most comprehensive genome-wide association study of beverage consumption to date."

How the study worked

Beverages were categorized into a bitter-tasting group and a sweet-tasting group. Bitter included coffee, tea, grapefruit juice, beer, red wine and liquor. Sweet included sugar-sweetened beverages, artificially sweetened beverages and non-grapefruit juices. This taste classification has been previously validated.

Beverage intake was collected using 24-hour dietary recalls or questionnaires. Scientists counted the number of servings of these bitter and sweet beverages consumed by about 336,000 individuals in the UK Biobank. Then they did a genome-wide association study of bitter beverage consumption and of sweet beverage consumption. Lastly, they looked to replicate their key findings in three U.S. cohorts.

Alan Kuang is also a Northwestern author on the paper.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Recommended Reading

Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages

Sugar-sweetened beverages contribute to metabolic syndrome leading to higher risk for type-2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Coffee, Caffeine and Your Health

Caffeine sensitivity decides if coffee is good or bad for you. However drinking coffee preferably without caffeine may be good for your health.

Say Cheers: Drinking Beer Can Improve Your Heart, Brain Health

Is beer healthy? Drinking beer in moderation can reduce heart disease risk and improve your brain health. Here's How.

Quiz on Coffee

'Coffee sets the blood in motion and stimulates the muscles; it accelerates the digestive processes, chases away sleep, and gives us the capacity to engage a little longer in the exercise of our intellects.' - Honoré de Balzac (paraphrasing ...

Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts

There is more to alcohol than mere intoxication. Infamous because of its social abuse but indispensable because of its many industrial applications.

Caffeine and Decaffeination

Caffeine is a psychoactive stimulant alkaloid commonly found in many of the products we consume daily. Excess intake of caffeine can lead to symptoms similar to substance addiction.

Coffee

Coffee is a great beverage prepared from the seeds of Coffea plant. Different types of coffee include espresso, cappuccino, Café latte, frappe, iced coffee.

Flowers And What They Mean To Us

Flowers can be used as infusion for treating digestive disorders or they can be used as poultice for skin problems, and as pastes or decoctions for wounds and injuries.

Seven Surprisingly Healthy Foods

Here are some food items whose health advantage may come as a surprise to you.

Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness

If you follow a healthy lifestyle and still feel tired, you should rule out all possible medical causes of tiredness. These top tips can improve your lifestyle.

More News on:

Genetics and Stem Cells Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts Sexual Intercourse Facts Caffeine and Decaffeination Coffee Coffee, Caffeine and Your Health Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness Flowers And What They Mean To Us Seven Surprisingly Healthy Foods 

What's New on Medindia

Young Breast Cancer Patients Can Have Good Outcomes with Recommended Therapies

Scar Revision - Cosmetic Surgery

How to Prevent Memory Loss in Kids with Brain Tumors During Radiotherapy

View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive