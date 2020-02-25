medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

New Method Gives Glaucoma Researchers Control Over Eye Pressure: Study

by Iswarya on  February 25, 2020 at 3:07 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Pressure in the eye is enough to cause and explain glaucoma. This has been the conclusion of a new study following the development of a method that permits continuous regulation of pressure without damaging the eye. The findings of the study are published in the journal Scientific Reports.
New Method Gives Glaucoma Researchers Control Over Eye Pressure: Study
New Method Gives Glaucoma Researchers Control Over Eye Pressure: Study

Researchers were able to manipulate pressure by implanting a tiny tube in the eye of an animal model and connecting the tube to a pressure source and pressure sensor. The pressure source infused fluid into the eye via a saline reservoir or a portable micropump built by the researchers. The pressure sensor took measurements every few seconds around-the-clock for up to two months, during which time the tube remained fixed in place even though the eye blinked and rotated, and the animal freely moved.

Show Full Article


The study found that raising the pressure of an otherwise healthy eye resulted in patterns of the retina and optic nerve damage like that seen in human glaucoma.

"The technique offers a significant advancement in glaucoma research," said Chris Passaglia, Ph.D., professor of medical engineering at USF. "All studies to date have elevated pressure by blocking fluid outflow from the eye, whereas ours adds fluid as necessary to produce the desired pressure without damaging outflow pathways. Now researchers can have direct knowledge and control of eye pressure."

A longstanding challenge with existing methods of glaucoma induction is that eye pressure changes are unpredictable and generally irreversible. Pressure may rise to unrealistic levels or not change at all if induction procedures are unsuccessful. Pressure can also settle at a stable value, fluctuate irregularly over time, or return abruptly to normal. Passaglia says the new tools can help speed research progress by removing such experimental variability and by enabling systematic studies of unanswered questions like the role of eye pressure history in disease onset and progression. Putative glaucoma drugs can also be concurrently infused by the system into the eye of animal models and screened for therapeutic effectiveness.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Recommended Reading

Glaucoma

Glaucoma is a group of disorders involving the optic nerve, often associated with a rise in intraocular pressure. Uncontrolled glaucoma can lead to blindness.

World Glaucoma Awareness Week: Get Your Eyes Tested and Save Your Sight

World Glaucoma Awareness Week is being celebrated from March 10th to 16th, 2019. It aims to generate awareness about diagnosis, treatment and prevention of glaucoma among the general public.

Vitamin B3 can Prevent Glaucoma

Vitamin B3 supplement can prevent and also reverse blindness in glaucoma patients. Vitamins are used in combination with other therapies, they produce the energy required to extend the life of the cells.

World Glaucoma Awareness Week - "B-I-G Beat Invisible Glaucoma"

World Glaucoma Awareness Week is observed from 11th - 17th March. The week emphasizes the need for regular eye check-ups to prevent glaucoma, which affects all the age group.

Allergy Eye Drops

Eye allergies are treated with different types of eye drops such as lubricants, antihistamines, NSAIDs and corticosteroids. Eye drops are used to reduce allergies, eye infection and help healing.

Eye Redness

Redness of the eye occurs due to the dilation of the blood vessels of the eye. It can occur due to excessive straining or due to inflammation.

Nervous Tic

Trigeminal Neuralgia or tic douloureux is one of the most painful nervous system disorders that affect the face

Routine Eye Examination

A comprehensive eye exam can take an hour or more, depending on the doctor and the number and complexity of tests required to fully evaluate vision and the health of the patients eyes.

More News on:

GlaucomaNervous TicEyeVisionBlindness FactsLASIK Surgery FactsAllergy Eye DropsRoutine Eye ExaminationEye RednessQuiz On Eye Donation
Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Hunting for Perfect Selfies can Lead to Body Shame, Appearance Anxiety and Depression in Teen Girls

Thumb Fractures / Broken Thumb

Long Life: Olive Oil in Mediterranean Diet may Add More Years to Your Life
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive