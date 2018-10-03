medindia
World Glaucoma Awareness Week – “B-I-G Beat Invisible Glaucoma”
  1. Medindia
  2. Health In Focus

World Glaucoma Awareness Week – “B-I-G Beat Invisible Glaucoma”

Written by Shirley Johanna
Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on March 10, 2018 at 3:40 PM
Health In Focus
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • World Glaucoma Awareness Week is observed from 11th - 17th March, with an aim to eliminate glaucoma blindness
  • Globally, 66 million have glaucoma, which is the leading cause of blindness
  • Regular eye check-ups help to prevent progression of glaucoma and thus protect the vision
World Glaucoma Awareness Week is observed every year in the month of March to create awareness about glaucoma and to eliminate glaucoma blindness by getting people to have regular eye check-up, including the optic nerve checks. World Glaucoma Awareness Week is a collaboration between the World Glaucoma Association (WGA) and the World Glaucoma Patient Association (WGPA). The Theme for World Glaucoma Awareness Week 2018 is "B-I-G Beat Invisible Glaucoma."

What is Glaucoma?

Glaucoma is the leading cause of irreversible blindness in the world. It is also known as the 'silent thief of sight,' as the symptoms are not noticeable. Most of the patients progress to the advanced stage of glaucoma before they can notice a problem in vision. Glaucoma is an eye disease in which the optic nerve (transmits information from the eye to the brain) is damaged. If left untreated, it causes progressive optic nerve damage and irreversible vision loss. Glaucoma is classified into two types - open angle glaucoma and closed angle glaucoma, depending on the drainage channels of the eye.
World Glaucoma Awareness Week – “B-I-G Beat Invisible Glaucoma”

The first symptom of glaucoma is the shrinkage of the field of vision. Glaucoma can lead to partial loss of vision or even blindness if not treated appropriately. The exact cause of glaucoma is unknown. However, it can occur due to a variety of reasons such as the use of steroids medication or complications after eye surgery. The most important risk factor for glaucoma is the increased pressure inside the eyeball, which is called "intraocular pressure (IOP)."

Glaucoma can be detected by a complete eye examination that includes a slit lamp biomicroscopic evaluation, IOP measurement, and Field of Vision test. The damage caused to the optic nerve is permanent, but with appropriate treatment, further deterioration can be prevented to a great extent by timely detection and effective treatment.

Facts about Glaucoma

  • First Degree Relatives (FDRs) have a ten-fold increase in life-long glaucoma risk
  • Glaucoma can affect any age group. The risk increases at the age of 40
  • It is not curable and the lost vision cannot be restored
  • Glaucoma is hereditary and it can be passed on from parents to children
  • The most common form of glaucoma is the open-angle glaucoma

Glaucoma Statistics

  • Globally, 66 million people have glaucoma
  • About 76 million people will have glaucoma by 2020
  • About 50 to 90 percent of the people with glaucoma remain undetected
  • One in 4 people over the age of 40 years has glaucoma
  • In India, 12 million people have glaucoma. About 1.1 million people are blind due to glaucoma
  • Over 3 million Americans have glaucoma, but only half of those are aware of the condition
  • In the US, More than 120,000 are blind due to glaucoma
  • Blindness from glaucoma is eight times more for African Americans than Caucasians
As part of the World Glaucoma Awareness week, campaigns are organized to raise awareness about glaucoma among the public and to emphasize the importance of regular eye check-ups. Ophthalmic hospitals and centers all over the world conduct free screening test for glaucoma during the awareness week. If you have a family member with glaucoma or if you have not tested your eyes recently, make use of this opportunity to get your eyes tested, to get timely treatment and to prevent permanent loss of vision.

Reference:
  1. Glaucoma Facts and Stats - (https://www.glaucoma.org/glaucoma/glaucoma-facts-and-stats.php)
  2. Facts About Glaucoma - (https://nei.nih.gov/health/glaucoma/glaucoma_facts)
Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Glaucoma

Glaucoma

Glaucoma is a group of disorders involving the optic nerve, often associated with a rise in intraocular pressure. Uncontrolled glaucoma can lead to blindness.

Newly Approved Glaucoma Drugs Greatly Reduce Eye Pressure

Newly Approved Glaucoma Drugs Greatly Reduce Eye Pressure

New glaucoma drugs, netarsudil and latanoprostene bunod (LBN), yield large, lasting reductions in intraocular pressure (eye pressure).

One Cup of Hot Tea Everyday can Lower Glaucoma Risk

One Cup of Hot Tea Everyday can Lower Glaucoma Risk

Consuming one cup of hot tea can lower the risk of glaucoma. However, no link was found for caffeinated or decaffeinated coffee or decaffeinated tea, iced tea or soft drinks.

Anabolic Steroids

Anabolic Steroids

Anabolic steroids can produce power- packed, adrenaline - pumping performances but they also reflect a saga of condemnation and shame.

Aniridia

Aniridia

Aniridia is a genetic eye disorder in which the iris is partially or entirely absent. It is associated with glaucoma, cataract, keratopathy and other eye problems.

Eye Pain Symptom Evaluation

Eye Pain Symptom Evaluation

Eye pain usually follows trauma, eye infection or inflammation of the eye and the surrounding structures. The cause of eye pain can be diagnosed based on the type of pain and associated symptoms.

Eye Redness

Eye Redness

Redness of the eye occurs due to the dilation of the blood vessels of the eye. It can occur due to excessive straining or due to inflammation.

Ocular Hypertension

Ocular Hypertension

Ocular hypertension is an increase in the intraocular pressure (pressure in the eye) above the upper limit of normal (12-22 mm Hg).

You May Also Like

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

More News on:

Glaucoma Eye Vision Blindness Facts Eye Redness Eye Pain Symptom Evaluation Ocular Hypertension Aniridia Iridectomy 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Inflammation

Test Your Knowledge on Inflammation

Take this quiz to test your knowledge on inflammation. Our body''s immune system responds in ...

 Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie addiction calculator is a quick online tool to measure selfie obsession. Are you having fun ...

 Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...