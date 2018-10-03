World Glaucoma Awareness Week – “B-I-G Beat Invisible Glaucoma”

Highlights:
World Glaucoma Awareness
Week is observed every year in the month of March to create awareness about
glaucoma and to eliminate glaucoma blindness by getting people to have regular
eye check-up, including the optic nerve checks. World Glaucoma Awareness Week
is a collaboration between the World Glaucoma Association (WGA) and the World
Glaucoma Patient Association (WGPA). The Theme for World Glaucoma Awareness Week
2018 is "B-I-G Beat Invisible Glaucoma."
What
is Glaucoma?
Glaucoma is the leading cause of irreversible blindness in the
world. It is also known as the 'silent thief of sight,' as the symptoms are not
noticeable. Most of the patients progress to the advanced stage of glaucoma
before they can notice a problem in
vision. Glaucoma is an eye disease in which the optic nerve (transmits
information from the eye to the brain) is damaged. If left untreated, it causes
progressive optic nerve damage and irreversible vision loss. Glaucoma is
classified into two types - open angle glaucoma and closed angle glaucoma,
depending on the drainage channels of the eye.
The first symptom of
glaucoma is the shrinkage of the field of vision. Glaucoma can lead to partial
loss of vision or even blindness if not treated appropriately. The exact cause
of glaucoma is unknown. However, it can occur due to a variety of reasons such as the use of steroids medication
or complications after
eye surgery. The most important risk factor for glaucoma is the increased
pressure inside the eyeball, which is called "intraocular pressure
(IOP)."
‘Early detection and timely treatment play a major role in reducing the progression of glaucoma. Regular eye tests are the only way to detect the ‘silent thief of sight,’ as the symptoms are not noticeable.’
Glaucoma can be detected
by a complete eye
examination
that includes a slit lamp biomicroscopic evaluation, IOP
measurement, and Field of Vision test. The damage caused to the optic nerve is
permanent, but with appropriate treatment, further deterioration can be
prevented to a great extent by timely detection and effective treatment.
Facts
about Glaucoma
- First Degree
Relatives (FDRs) have a ten-fold increase in life-long glaucoma risk
- Glaucoma can
affect any age group. The risk increases at the age of 40
- It is not curable
and the lost vision cannot be restored
- Glaucoma is
hereditary and it can be passed on from parents to children
- The most common
form of glaucoma is the open-angle glaucoma
Glaucoma
Statistics
- Globally, 66
million people have glaucoma
- About 76 million
people will have glaucoma by 2020
- About 50 to 90
percent of the people with glaucoma remain undetected
- One in 4 people
over the age of 40 years has glaucoma
- In India, 12
million people have glaucoma. About 1.1 million people are blind due to
glaucoma
- Over 3 million
Americans have glaucoma, but only half of those are aware of the condition
- In the US, More
than 120,000 are blind due to glaucoma
- Blindness from
glaucoma is eight times more for African Americans than Caucasians
As part of the World
Glaucoma Awareness week, campaigns are organized to raise awareness about
glaucoma among the public and to emphasize the importance of regular eye
check-ups. Ophthalmic hospitals and centers all over the world conduct free
screening test for glaucoma during the awareness week. If you have a family
member with glaucoma or if you have not tested your eyes recently, make use of
this opportunity to get your eyes tested, to get timely treatment and to
prevent permanent loss of vision.
