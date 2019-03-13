World Glaucoma Awareness Week: Get Your Eyes Tested and Save Your Sight

‘World Glaucoma Awareness Week is being celebrated from March 10th -16th, 2019. It aims to generate awareness among the general public about the importance of regular eye check-ups for early diagnosis, treatment and prevention of glaucoma.’ Read More..

