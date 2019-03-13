World Glaucoma Awareness Week: Get Your Eyes Tested and Save Your Sight

Highlights:
- World Glaucoma Awareness Week is
being celebrated from March 10th -16th, 2019
- Its main objective is to create more
awareness among people about the dangers of glaucoma
- This will enable early diagnosis,
timely treatment and adequate prevention of glaucoma
World Glaucoma Awareness Week is being celebrated from March 10th
-16th
, 2019. It is a joint initiative between the World Glaucoma Association
(WGA) and the World Glaucoma Patient Association (WGPA). This has been going on
successfully for the past decade and is aimed at creating awareness about this
serious eye condition. It encourages people around the globe to have regular
eye and optic nerve check-ups for early detection of glaucoma, thereby enabling
sight preservation.
Objectives of
World Glaucoma Awareness Week
The World Glaucoma Awareness Week brings together ophthalmologists,
optometrists, eye care workers, glaucoma patients and their families, glaucoma
advocacy groups, as well as the general public to create awareness about glaucoma
through various activities and events
across the globe. Over the past 10 years, a total of 7,142 activities have been
organized on World Glaucoma Awareness Week.
A major objective of the various international organizations and glaucoma
experts participating in the World Glaucoma Awareness Week is to focus on early
detection, timely treatment and prevention strategies. In this regard, this
year's theme is very apt: "GREEN = Go Get Your Eyes Tested for Glaucoma -
Save Your Sight!"
Glaucoma and
its Complications Glaucoma
is a disease of
the optic nerve of the eye, which relays the visual images captured by the eye
to the brain for interpretation. The major risk factor is increased intraocular
pressure (IOP), which can damage the optic nerve if it is elevated too much.
Glaucoma usually occurs in susceptible individuals without any other eye
problems (primary glaucoma). It can also occur due to eye trauma, systemic
diseases, medications, and eye surgery complications (secondary glaucoma).
Glaucoma is considered to be a 'Neglected Eye
Disease'
in the sense that it is often neglected or
overlooked by eye care planners. It is the most common cause of irreversible
blindness worldwide and the number of afflicted people is increasing
dramatically. Prevention and early treatment are key aspects for combating
glaucoma. If left untreated, it can lead to visual field defects, visual
impairment, and eventually blindness
.
Glaucoma: Facts
& Figures
- Glaucoma is the leading cause
of irreversible blindness in the world
- Glaucoma accounts for 12
percent of all blindness worldwide
- Approximately 79.6 million
people worldwide will have glaucoma by 2020, which will increase to 111.8
million by 2040
- Over 11 million people
worldwide will become bilaterally blind (blind in both eyes) due to
glaucoma by 2020
- In India, nearly 12 million
people suffer from glaucoma and 1.2 million have been left blind from the
disease
- At least 50 percent of people
are unaware that they have glaucoma
- In some developing countries,
as high as 90 percent of glaucoma cases go undetected
- Glaucoma usually does not
exhibit any symptoms in the early stages
- Prevalence of glaucoma
increases with age, so all individuals over 40 years should get an eye
examination
- Siblings of an individual
with glaucoma are at a higher risk
- African ancestry may increase
the risk for open-angle glaucoma, while for Chinese ancestry, the risk is
higher for angle closure glaucoma
How Can More
Awareness about Glaucoma be Created?
Many people are unaware of the existence of glaucoma. Better awareness
could prevent blindness arising from glaucoma. The World Glaucoma Awareness
Week provides an ideal opportunity to increase awareness about the disease. Various activities and events can be organized,
which could involve people from all walks of life.
Some of the ways to increase awareness about glaucoma are highlighted
below:
- Education: Educating people, especially students, about the importance of regular eye check-ups can help
prevent blindness arising from glaucoma
- Advocacy: More advocacy efforts will help to shape public opinion and
influence policymakers to take concrete steps in developing health
policies that have a direct bearing on the various aspects pertaining to
glaucoma
- Glaucoma 'Walks': Walks can be organized for increasing awareness about glaucoma among
the general public
- Glaucoma Screening: Screening camps can be conducted for identifying glaucoma patients
at an early stage of the disease
- Painting Competitions: Painting competitions focusing on the theme of the World Glaucoma
Awareness Week can be organized to spread the message among youngsters
- Glaucoma Awareness for Medical
Professionals: Medical college
and hospital-centric activities such as CME (Continuing Medical Education)
programs on glaucoma can be conducted to increase awareness among medical
students and doctors
- Glaucoma Forum: Awareness can be generated through conferences, symposia, public
lectures, webinars, as well as stimulating debates and discussions
- Media Coverage: Greater media coverage of the event by radio, TV, electronic or
print media would showcase the importance of glaucoma among the masses
- Publications: Informative popular articles on glaucoma, published in newspapers
or blogs, would help to generate awareness and interest about glaucoma
among the general public
Conclusion
Over the years, the World Glaucoma Awareness Week has provided an ideal
platform for generating awareness about glaucoma. The
World Glaucoma Association is optimistic that glaucoma could be eradicated
through education, research and advocacy.
Moreover, early
case detection, prompt treatment and adequate preventive measures, will go a
long way in eradicating this dreadful disease, so that millions of people can be saved from going blind
and be able to 'see' a bright future.
Source: Medindia