medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. News on IT in Healthcare

Video Game-based Intervention More Likely to Improve Attention of Children with ADHD

by Adeline Dorcas on  February 25, 2020 at 2:56 PM News on IT in Healthcare
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Video game-based treatment can boost attention in kids with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in journal The Lancet Digital Health.
Video Game-based Intervention More Likely to Improve Attention of Children with ADHD
Video Game-based Intervention More Likely to Improve Attention of Children with ADHD

A four-week randomized controlled trial of 348 children aged 8-12 years suggests that a digital intervention for pediatric attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) might help to improve inattention with minimal adverse effects. Further research is needed to confirm the clinical meaningfulness of the observed changes, but the digital nature of the intervention could help to improve access for some patients.

Show Full Article


ADHD is a childhood-onset disorder estimated to affect around 5% of people worldwide. It is characterized by persistent impaired attention, hyperactivity or impulsivity. Recommended treatments include both medication and evidence-based behaviour therapy but both have limitations. Access to behavioral interventions is limited because of a lack of properly trained pediatric mental health specialists and availability of services. Medication may not be suitable for some patients due to caregiver preferences or concerns about abuse, misuse, and diversion. Moreover, medication, while highly effective for treating ADHD symptoms, may not be as effective at addressing day-to-day cognitive and functional impairments faced by patients.

Many areas of impairment for children with ADHD, such as social and academic functioning require more complex skill acquisition over time and treatments that only address symptoms might not directly improve these kinds of challenges. Digital alternatives to traditional care have shown promise and could help tackle these issues.

A team of researchers investigated whether a video game-like intervention designed to target attention and cognitive control, could improve a validated score related to attention (Test of Variables of Attention (TOVA) Attention Performance Index (API)). Between July 2016 and November 2017, 348 children were randomly assigned to receive the digital therapy (n=180) or a control (n=168), which was designed to match the intervention as a challenging and engaging digital word game.

Patients withdrew from any medication for three days so a baseline attention score could be measured before the intervention or control, which was compared with results of the same test at the end of the trial. During the trial, participants did not take their ADHD medication. Patients were instructed to use the intervention or control for a total of 25 minutes a day for five days per week. Compliance was monitored electronically and parents notified by email if no intervention was used in a 48-hour period.

Professor Scott Kollins of the Duke University Medical Centre, USA, says: "Our trial is one of only a few randomized controlled investigations into digital interventions for children with ADHD. The improvement observed in attentional functioning in patients who received the active intervention was meaningful, although the full clinical meaningfulness of the findings should be explored in further studies. We do not yet know whether this intervention could be considered as an alternative to current treatments."

On average, patients in the intervention group completed 83 of 100 sessions in the four weeks, and in the control group 96 of 100 sessions. For the intervention group, significantly more patients improved their scores on the attention score. In terms of secondary outcomes including symptom ratings both the treatment and control groups improved, but there were no differences between the groups.

There were no serious adverse events or discontinuations on the trial. Only 12 children in the intervention group and three in the control group experienced any treatment-related adverse events, the most common of which were frustration (five in the intervention group) and headaches (three in the intervention group).

According to the authors, the TOVA API attention score was selected as a primary endpoint in this trial because the intervention was designed specifically to target cognitive control and attention. This outcome is different from symptom rating scales that are routinely used as primary outcomes in pharmacological treatment studies of ADHD. These symptom rating scales were used as secondary outcomes in the present study, though there were no differences between the intervention and control groups.

Co-author, Doctor Elena Caņadas, of Akili Interactive Labs, USA, says: "These findings are confirmatory evidence of digital therapy being a safe and easy-to-access intervention that could address issues with delivery of treatment for many patients with ADHD. Further work should investigate the impact of different scheduling and time involved in the treatment sessions as well as looking longer term at optimal benefits."

The authors acknowledge several limitations. Just four weeks of treatment is relatively short and future work should look at a longer intervention, and additionally test different regimens of the video game-like therapy. The results may not be generalizable to the whole population of children with ADHD as milder cases that did not record below a certain attention score were excluded, as were children with significant psychiatric comorbidities. Children could not take their usual medication during the trial, which again means the result may not generalize to those who are on medication.

The study did not collect EEG data which could help explain the mechanism for the findings. Further work should explore secondary outcomes around behavioral improvements in more depth as well as the mechanism underlying the effect.

In a linked Comment, Dr Catalá López, scientist at Institute of Health Carlos III, Spain, says: "The results of Kollins and colleagues' study are interesting and highlight the way for further development of digital health interventions for children with ADHD. [...] Because of the chronic course of ADHD, in addition to short-term trials, long-term efficacy should be established in future studies. Thus, further research is needed to examine ways of sustaining treatment effects over the long-term, in the broader population of children with ADHD including those who have comorbidities and receive evidence-based therapies."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Recommended Reading

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is a neurobiological disorder that affects normal behavior and impairs the ability to concentrate.

Can Children with Autism and ADHD be Treated by a Video Game-Based 'Digital Medicine'?

Scientists at CHOP use a digital medicine tool as an investigational treatment for children with autism and co-occurring ADHD.

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Calculator

Is your child inattentive, careless and hyperactive or exhibiting behavioral problems? Test your child for ADHD symptoms using this ADHD Test Calculator and find out if your child needs the help of a specialist.

Diet to control Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is a neurological disorder that affects children of school going age and often subsides as the child matures.

Adult Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Adult attention-deficit hyperactive disorder (ADHD) is a mental health condition in adults seen as hyperactivity, impulsiveness and reduced attention. ADHD impairs social, academic, neuropsychological and occupational behavior.

Dyscalculia / Learning Disabilities

Dyscalculia is a learning disability involving mathematics. Recognized by The WHO, it affects nearly 4  7% of the world population. If you have dyscalculia it tends to affect every aspect of your life.

Dyslexia

Dyslexia is a reading disability that occurs when the brain does not properly recognize and process certain symbols.

Mind-wandering

Mind wandering is a spontaneous and unintentional shifting of attention of thoughts from a primary task that can happen in varying degrees.

Temper Tantrum in Children

Temper tantrum is an attention seeking behavior in young children who cannot control or express their emotions. It is a habit disorder and includes screaming, getting violent, crying and emotional distress.

More News on:

DyslexiaAttention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)Height and Weight-KidsBullying at School - Tips For SchoolsADHDDyscalculia / Learning DisabilitiesDiet to control Attention Deficit Hyperactivity DisorderMind-wanderingAdult Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)Temper Tantrum in Children
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Hunting for Perfect Selfies can Lead to Body Shame, Appearance Anxiety and Depression in Teen Girls

Thumb Fractures / Broken Thumb

Long Life: Olive Oil in Mediterranean Diet may Add More Years to Your Life
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive