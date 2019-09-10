medindia

New Mechanism in the Liver That Helps Prevent Invasive Fungal Infections Discovered

by Colleen Fleiss on  October 9, 2019 at 8:53 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A novel pathway by which liver macrophages called Kupffer cells (KCs) capture potentially fatal fungi in the bloodstream before dissemination to target organs like the brain or kidney has been identified by scientists. The findings of the study are published in Nature Communications.
New Mechanism in the Liver That Helps Prevent Invasive Fungal Infections Discovered
New Mechanism in the Liver That Helps Prevent Invasive Fungal Infections Discovered

This mechanism not only provides an explanation as to why individuals with liver disease tend to have enhanced risk of contracting fungal infections, but it also points to therapeutic options that could be used in the future to prevent fungal dissemination and invasive fungal infections, which kill 1.5 million people worldwide each year.

Show Full Article


"Under intravital microscopy, we can directly see how the KCs catch fungi in real time," says Shi. "This is a protective mechanism that is working once the fungus becomes invasive, or gets into the bloodstream, to prevent it from spreading. Stopping the dissemination process throughout the body is so important, because once you get dissemination, you get the disease. These findings suggest therapeutic strategies for preventing dissemination, and this could be applied across many types of fungal infections, since they work in similar ways."

In the current paper, Shi specifically examined two types of fungi - Cryptococcus neoformans and Candida albicans. Both of these fungi, if disseminated to their target organs (the brain for Cryptococcus and the kidney for Candida), are fatal infections that are very difficult to treat once contracted. Cryptococcus, for example, is the main cause of meningitis. Each year, more than a million people are infected and contract meningitis, and 60% of those who are infected will die from the disease.

"Cryptococcus and Candida are fungi that are actually everywhere," says Shi. "People with healthy immune systems can usually control the fungi after infection, but once it gets into the bloodstream, either one of these fungi can get into the target organs and become fatal. For Cryptococcus, this is especially a problem for those with impaired immune systems, like HIV patients or organ transplant patients. Patients with liver disease are also more prone to Cryptococcus infection, and no one understood why before."

This new discovery that KCs or liver macrophages are responsible for catching free fungi in the bloodstream to prevent further dissemination helps explain this phenomenon, since if the liver is impaired as it is in patients with liver disease, it would stand to reason that this protective mechanism would also be impaired.

"This finding is very interesting and very unusual, because in the field of fungal infections, nobody focuses on the liver," says Shi. "Researchers tend to look at the target organs like the brain or kidney. The liver is not a target organ, but it tries to clean out the fungus in the bloodstream. As the whole body is connected, this paper gives a more whole system approach to how fungal dissemination interacts in the entire body."

With this whole body approach in mind, the discovery of this mechanism has implications not just for those with liver disease, but for the treatment of fungal infections as a whole by targeting this mechanism, preventing fungal dissemination, and treating invasive fungal infections.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Recommended Reading

Fungal Infections

Fungal infections are caused by fungi that include yeasts and molds, and occur in those with a weak immunity or following prolonged antibiotic use.

Test Your Knowledge on Fungal Infections

Fungal infections usually affect the skin causing an itchy rash, but can affect deeper tissues and cause more serious infections as well. There are several types of fungi that affect humans. Test your knowledge on fungal infections by taking this ...

Fungal Infections in Humans can be Cured Using Bacteria in Frog's Skin

Frog skin bacteria may help to treat fungal infections that are becoming more drug-resistant in humans, reveals a study.

Bacteria from Soil May Help Cure Fungal Infections

Fungal infections could be cured using Bacillus subtilis bacteria which is found in the soil, finds a new study.

Current Treatments for Liver Cancer

Current Treatments for Liver Cancer (also known as hepatoma or hepatocellular carcinoma) can result in complete cure of the disease if it is detected early.

Fatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in India

Non alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the leading cause of liver dysfunction worldwide and is a rapidly growing health problem in India.

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A is the most benign of the hepatitis viruses and usually has no long term side effects. Hepatitis A vaccine is available that is 95% effective in preventing the disease.

Living Donor Liver Transplant: What Are the Risks?

The risk of dying as a result of a living donor liver segment removal is between 0.2-2.0%. The risk of morbidity is anywhere between 1.3% (in highly experienced centers) to 60%.

Milk Thistle

Milk Thistle is a resourceful natural plant which has many medicinal benefits. In herbal medication milk thistle is used in cases of liver diseases.

Ringworm

Ringworm disease is a contagious superficial fungal infection affecting the skin, nails and hair seen in humans and animals.

Wilson's Disease

This is a rare inherited systemic disorder of copper metabolism, affecting the liver mainly before other organs.

More News on:

Hepatitis ALiverWilson's DiseaseItchy ScalpRingwormMilk ThistleCurrent Treatments for Liver CancerFatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in IndiaLiving Donor Liver Transplant: What Are the Risks?Fungal Infections

What's New on Medindia

Opt-out Organ Donation could Affect Transplant Waitlists

Watermelon: Top 5 'Refreshing and Nourishing' Health Facts

Top Foods for Naturally Glowing Face and Radiant Skin
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive